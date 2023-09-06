GlenMartin and DNA Studios Form New Investment Partnership to Expand Sports and Media Productions

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / September 6, 2023 / GlenMartin's new partnership with DNA Studios Plus, a sports and media production company, seeks to advance the development of original content creation. The asset purchase has been structured with the goal of establishing a new operational headquarters in Dallas, Texas, with continued production operational studios located in Humble, Texas.

GlenMartin, a private equity firm focused on infrastructure investments, envisions this partnership as an opportunity to expand live broadcast and streaming media services. As "Live Content is King", this industry sector has experienced large advancements in media production technology. The partnership will continue to grow DNA Studios Plus capabilities with innovative technology, additional capital purchases and new market segments. GlenMartin's strong background in telecom and energy infrastructure investments complements the partnership and offers the opportunity for additional synergistic acquisitions.

"Our goal is to offer the highest quality productions with utmost reliability," according to Sam Schrade CEO of DNA Studios Plus. "The landscape for televised sports and streaming broadcasts is changing rapidly. Those who can adapt will succeed. Innovation is at the core of our company, and we are excited to announce the expansion of the DNA Studios Plus team, with Dallas being a phenomenal market to expand into and operate from."

Schrade brings 35 years of industry experience in technical live productions and business operations. Recent accolades include numerous national TV broadcast awards and a recent designation as an Inc. 5000 fastest growing company in America for 2023. LINK: https://www.inc.com/profile/dna-studios

Chris Martin, Chairman of GlenMartin, says, "This new partnership will tap into our long history of building and financing great enterprises. There is so much to do within this industry to build solid business units that service both national and international sports and media events. Advanced telecom solutions are an integral element to any quality live sports production. A live production does not get produced reliably without multiple modes of interconnection. Our capacity to remotely produce events is highly dependent on great connectivity. We pride ourselves in the legacy we've built and will continue to invest with owners who share in our values." Martin adds, "GlenMartin continues to explore synergistic acquisitions that grow this platform investment strategy. Our investment in DNA Studios Plus endeavors to align with GlenMartin's commitment to making a positive impact on communities. Our team believes that sports productions are a way to get communities involved and working together in a positive way."

About GlenMartin: GlenMartin is an investor in infrastructure and advanced technologies. We build for tomorrow by developing and financing digital infrastructure that advances how people interact and transact business. We turn great ideas into reality. Home - GlenMartin Investments

About DNA Studios Plus: DNA Studios Plus is a media company that provides complete live production services to network television clients. We are experts in broadcast video production and live programming and are proud to provide our clients with quality productions that are on time and on budget. From mobile TV trucks, REMI control rooms, TV studios and broadcasting packages, we have the tools and the crew to deliver your next message. Clients include major corporations including ESPN, AT&T Sportsnet and Warner Sports, to regional and local companies large and small. Houston Texas Mobile Television Trucks | DNA Studios LLC 2022

Key Takeaways:

GlenMartin, a prominent infrastructure investor, has entered into a significant partnership with DNA Studios Plus, a premier broadcast production company to expand sports, media, broadcasting and streaming offerings across the U.S. and Internationally. The goal is to enhance quality broadcasting and streaming video content.

The partnership will advance technology in digital media and sports productions.

This initial platform investment launches DNA Studios Plus through an asset purchase of DNA Studios, LLC.

The investment, which aligns with GlenMartin's commitment to positively impact communities, has commenced with scouting for additional acquisitions.

Contact Information

Lori Beth Struble

Operations Manager

loribeth@dnastudios.tv

601-597-4880

Workflows and Trends Shaping Live Production

