Fast Friends Beer Company: Oktoberfest at Fast Friends Beer Co is the Most Wonderful Time of the Year

Head Brewer Luke Wortendyke Shares His Love For Lagers

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / September 6, 2023 / "Oktoberfest is a time to laugh with friends, celebrate the end of summer, and drink fresh, handcrafted lagers," said Luke Wortendyke, Head Brewer. Oktoberfest at Fast Friends Beer Company is on Saturday, September 9th, starting at 11 a.m. Expect big Oktoberfest vibes with a special release of three German Lagers: Festbier, Marzen, and Dortmunder. Chef Emily Rayburn curated a special menu, including homemade pretzels, crispy chicken schnitzel, locally sourced bratwurst, and more. Fast Friends will also have limited edition ceramic steins, dimple mugs, live screen printed t-shirts, and a face painting booth. Of course, no Oktoberfest celebration would be complete without stein holding competitions!





Oktoberfest at Fast Friends Beer Company

"We wanted to go 'all out' for Oktoberfest with our lineup of European lagers, with the star being our Festbier. This is a recipe I've been working on for years. Festbier is golden in color with a subtle toasty malt character and supportive hop crispness throughout." It's clear that Luke has a serious affinity for lagers. "The Marzen is our take on the more historically malt-forward beer that delivers rich amber maltiness with nonstop drinkability."

Lager brewing is an endless, yet timeless, pursuit of perfection, and Luke is responsible for bringing these beers to life. "I'm huge on sourcing the highest quality malt that we can buy, typically heirloom varieties from a 144-year-old German malting company." The Fast Friends Brew Team dives deep into modern-day brewing science in order to recreate these historic beers. "We have an incredible water purification system that allows me to adjust our water profile in real time, giving us a lot of flexibility with the water mineral make-ups for our beers. For example, our Dortmunder collaboration with St Elmo Brewing Company stands out due to its hard, high sulfate content water. This adds a huge boost of crispness to the beer, accentuating the subtle grassy noble hops in a really nice way"

"The hardest part about making these beers is being patient. The final step is a long wait. We allow these Euro-style lagers to cold condition at 32F for 6-10 weeks, and the end result is a clear, crisp, and naturally carbonated glass of cold lager, made fresh right here in Austin, Texas."

"We take lager brewing seriously so that our guests can enjoy a world-class lager drinking experience," said Luke, "It's a never-ending pursuit, and we can't wait to share our labor of love with you all at Fast Friends' Oktoberfest on September 9th!"

Fast Friends Beer Company is a brewpub built on the foundation of inspiring people to DO/good, LOVE/big, and LIVE/now. We aspire to be a beacon of positivity and a happy place for human connection over good food and good beer.

