As a strong sign of its continued expansion and ongoing success, Arthur D. Little (ADL) today announced the appointment of three new Partners, bringing its total count of Partners around the world to 150.

Alessandro Barmettler will join ADL's Italian team as a Partner in the Automotive Manufacturing Goods (AMG) practice. He will be based in the company's Milan office.

Alessandro has over 17 years' experience in Management Consulting. Prior to joining ADL, he was with the Italian-based firm Value Partners since 2006. He has strong expertise in the international Industrial Goods market, where he has worked side by side with companies in areas including strategy, turnaround, marketing and commercial issues. As one of the fastest growing talents in the company, he became a Partner at Value Partners in 2015.

Alessandro has an MS in Business Administration from Bocconi University, Milan, Italy.

Yacin Mahieddine will join the ADL's Middle East team as a Partner in the Financial Services practice. He will be based in the company's Riyadh office

Yacin has 30 years' experience of consulting in financial services, with significant exposure to markets in Asia, Europe and the US. Before joining ADL, he was a senior Partner at Deloitte Consulting since 2013, where he focused on strategy operation programs and growing the company's FS practice in South East Asia, based in Singapore. Yacin also held senior positions at PwC and Ernst Young in Europe and the US, after working in banking for Salomon Brothers.

Yacin has an MBA from the University of Chicago's Booth School of Business, and a MSc in Management from Neoma Business School, France.

Francisco Velasco will join ADL's Spanish team as a Partner in the Financial Services practice. He will be based in the company's Madrid office.

With over 30 years of consulting experience in financial services, Francisco has in-depth expertise in this sector, both national and global, and long-standing relationships with some of the world's leading banks. Prior to joining ADL, he worked at Ernst Young since 2015 as the Managing Partner responsible for the financial sector in Spain. Before then, he held senior positions at PwC, BearingPoint and Arthur Andersen BC.

Francisco has a degree in Computer Engineering from the Polytechnical University of Madrid.

Ignacio García Alves, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of ADL, comments: "These appointments represent another major milestone for ADL, with the company now boasting over 150 Partners within its global team. And it's a reflection on ADL's entrepreneurial spirit and our reputation for consultancy of the highest calibre that we're able to attract talented professionals such as Alessandro, Yacin and Francisco. ADL continues to pursue a dynamic growth path, and is committed to building a team that can deliver insight and innovation at senior-level worldwide."

