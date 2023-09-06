Driver Technologies, Inc.: Driver Technologies Launches Driver Trucking

No. 1 rated dash cam and safety app launches the first fully cloud-based video solution for commercial vehicles

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 6, 2023 / Driver Technologies, Inc. (Driver), an AI-based mobility tech company that delivers a safer driving experience, today announced the launch of Driver Trucking , the first fully cloud-based video solution for commercial vehicles, leveraging its No. 1 rated dash cam app, Driver.

The new Driver Trucking service will provide fleets with a dedicated smartphone device, pre-configured in Kiosk Mode, for employees to run a no-touch version of Driver's top-rated dash cam and safety alert app. The device has an unlimited data plan, so once installed, the camera will auto-start and auto-stop recording when taking a trip and automatically upload the full video to the Driver Cloud for remote viewing.

"We're excited to launch our first version of a hardware dashcam, the Driver Trucking solution, that will provide the first fully cloud-based solution for commercial vehicles," said Rashid Galadanci, CEO and co-founder of Driver Technologies. "We listened to the market and saw a huge demand for full HD videos of trips, not just the 30-second clips that are typically sent up around camera-detected events. Your traditional hardware camera was manufactured in a prior age of cellular coverage, and because of that, it is programmed to send up as little data as possible, and loop record over potentially interesting videos on the device. We ship everything to the cloud in full, so you always have the video you need."

The new Driver Trucking solution includes:

All basic Driver App features , including unlimited trip recordings, auto-start and stop recording functionality, maps and telematics integration, and auto-delete video capabilities.

, including unlimited trip recordings, auto-start and stop recording functionality, maps and telematics integration, and auto-delete video capabilities. Driver Cloud allows users to access cloud storage capabilities with unlimited trip uploads and an unlimited lookback window of your fleet's trip history. Trips are then easily accessed through the app or any web browser. Users and fleet managers can choose to share their driving videos, AI analysis, safety warnings and location with interested parties such as employers, insurers and family members.

allows users to access cloud storage capabilities with unlimited trip uploads and an unlimited lookback window of your fleet's trip history. Trips are then easily accessed through the app or any web browser. Users and fleet managers can choose to share their driving videos, AI analysis, safety warnings and location with interested parties such as employers, insurers and family members. Forward collision warnings provide audio and visual alerts when you're getting too close to the object in front by detecting objects in your external camera's view, but have taken the feature one step further by temporarily elevating its sensitivity when distracted.

provide audio and visual alerts when you're getting too close to the object in front by detecting objects in your external camera's view, but have taken the feature one step further by temporarily elevating its sensitivity when distracted. Safety without spying, includes our AI model, which runs on device using industry-leading facial recognition filters, provides internal safety warnings to alert the driver if they are exhibiting drowsy or distracted behaviors without ever recording the video.

includes our AI model, which runs on device using industry-leading facial recognition filters, provides internal safety warnings to alert the driver if they are exhibiting drowsy or distracted behaviors without ever recording the video. Driver Score provides a road safety score to drivers after 10 hours of driving and coaching along the way to promote good driving habits and visualize your progress as a better driver.

provides a road safety score to drivers after 10 hours of driving and coaching along the way to promote good driving habits and visualize your progress as a better driver. Set up materials to get each truck driver onboarded in 10 minutes, including charging cables, OBDII port adaptors, and a Driver Cooling Mount, which is Driver's dashcam mount designed as an all-in-one phone holder and cooling system.

According to recent data from the National Safety Council, in 2021, 5,700 large trucks were involved in a fatal crash, which is an 18% increase from 2020 and a 49% increase in the last 10 years. With this increase in fatal crashes, 95% of fleets believe safety is a priority, according to Motive's 2023 State of Safety report , but many fleets are delaying safety investments. Driver Technologies wants to help truck drivers worldwide improve their safety while not sacrificing costs.

"At Driver Technologies, we want to empower fleet drivers to have all the tools they need at a detailed level to improve their driving performance to get to their next destination safely," said Marcus Newbury, COO and co-founder of Driver Technologies. "The Driver Trucking solution provides fleets and their drivers with access to review videos of collisions, near-misses, distracted driving and more in the Driver Cloud that will help coach drivers learn from their behavior and improve instantly."

For more information about Driver Technologies, please download the Driver App ( Apple or Android app store) or visit drivertechnologies.com/dti-trucking .

About Driver Technologies

Driver Technologies is an AI-based mobility tech company that delivers the products and services needed to keep everyone protected on the road. Its mobile app, Driver, transforms a driver's phone into a dash cam designed to improve road safety and make mobility technology more accessible. Driver allows users to video record their trip while receiving safety alerts such as forward collision, driver drowsiness and distraction warnings while also offering cloud-based video storage, roadside assistance services, coaching, and scoring capabilities. Users have full control over their data stored on the Driver Cloud and can choose what to share with interested parties such as employers, insurers and family members. For more information, please visit drivertechnologies.com .

