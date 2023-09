Manchester & London Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 06

MANCHESTER & LONDON INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

VALUATION AS AT 05 SEPTEMBER 2023

The unaudited fully diluted net asset value per share (including income and excluding shares held in treasury) was 569.2p as at 05 September 2023.

For enquiries:

M&L Capital Management Ltd ir@mlcapman.com

Legal Entity Identifier 213800HMBZXULR2EEO10