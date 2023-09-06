Fast Finance Pay Corp. Expands Into U.S. With Strategic Partnership With AI Powered Company

BERLIN, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / September 06, 2023 / Fast Finance Pay Corp (OTC PINK:FFPP) is pleased to announce a partnership with the founders of xlrt.ai, owners and operators of digiclerk.com, which plans to expand operations into the United States. The business will include Artificial Intelligence (AI) powered document processing for Certified Public Accountants and Real Estate Investment Trusts.

DigiClerk offers a transformative document processing solution tailored for the financial services sector. With the power of generative AI, digiclerk.com redefines how accounting houses and REITs gain insights from documents. Not only is DigiClerk affordable, but its user-friendly interface provides an efficient avenue for financial experts. Navigating through extensive documents becomes effortless with DigiClerk's advanced machine learning. This automation enhances productivity by simplifying data extraction. Financial professionals can now easily interact with concealed data in documents, boosting decision-making and regulatory compliance. Tailored specifically for finance, DigiClerk reduces complexities while delivering comprehensive document processing. For additional information visit www.digiclerk.com.

Andreas Garke, President, and Chief Executive Officer of Fast Finance Pay Corp. stated, "This is an exciting opportunity for us to engage-in due to the continued need and desire for AI to be implemented in numerous financial sectors. I cannot begin to express my pleasure to be working with Prithwiraj and Rupesh, co-founders of digiclerk.com. Their software development, from conception to completion, has been nothing short of outstanding and they share the same vision as Fast Finance in their desire to offer businesses with a product that is fast, easy to use, cost-effective and can be integrated into most current software programs."

About Fast Finance Pay Corp

Fast Finance Pay Corp. is a gateway provider and nascent FinTech, Fast Finance Pay Corp offers a flexible payment platform to assist e-merchants with their online ventures. It allows e-merchants to process all popular payment methods with just one partner instead of installing a multitude of "payment plugins".

OK.de Services contains the OK.de mobile 'free-mailer' e-mail and end-to-end secure, encrypted, instant messaging service. Ok.de is a free email provider with news, comparison portal and numerous other free services. With this service we are building an active user interface that is used to connect people all over the world on one platform.

