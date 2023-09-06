Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: THE SHARES OF ALMA MEDIA CORPORATION REMOVED FROM OBSERVATION SEGMENT

EXCHANGE NOTICE 6 SEPTEMBER 2023 SHARES THE SHARES OF ALMA MEDIA CORPORATION REMOVED FROM OBSERVATION SEGMENT The shares of Alma Media Corporation were transferred to the observation segment on 16 June 2023 on the basis of the Nordic Main Market Rulebook for Issuers of Shares, rule 4.1.1 d). Alma Media Corporation disclosed on 26 July 2023 that public tender offer had ended on 21 July 2023 and announced the preliminary results of the public tender offer. The grounds for transferring the share to the observation segment no longer exist. The purpose of the observation segment is to alert the market to special facts and circumstances or actions pertaining to the subject issuer or security. The observation segment is a subset of the Official List. Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260