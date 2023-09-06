Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 06.09.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 697 internationalen Medien
DER Innovationsführer der KI-Revolution jetzt noch zu Sommerschlussverkaufs-Preisen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0HHHL | ISIN: FI0009013114 | Ticker-Symbol: A4M
Frankfurt
06.09.23
15:19 Uhr
8,960 Euro
+0,020
+0,22 %
Branche
Medien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ALMA MEDIA OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ALMA MEDIA OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,9409,22017:11
GlobeNewswire
06.09.2023 | 15:47
119 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: THE SHARES OF ALMA MEDIA CORPORATION REMOVED FROM OBSERVATION SEGMENT

EXCHANGE NOTICE 6 SEPTEMBER 2023 SHARES

THE SHARES OF ALMA MEDIA CORPORATION REMOVED FROM OBSERVATION SEGMENT

The shares of Alma Media Corporation were transferred to the observation
segment on 16 June 2023 on the basis of the Nordic Main Market Rulebook for
Issuers of Shares, rule 4.1.1 d). 

Alma Media Corporation disclosed on 26 July 2023 that public tender offer had
ended on 21 July 2023 and announced the preliminary results of the public
tender offer. 

The grounds for transferring the share to the observation segment no longer
exist. 

The purpose of the observation segment is to alert the market to special facts
and circumstances or actions pertaining to the subject issuer or security. The
observation segment is a subset of the Official List. 

Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260
Megatrend Künstliche Intelligenz
Steigen Sie jetzt ein und nutzen Sie die einmalige Chance, die Ihnen die KI-Revolution bietet! Wir zeigen Ihnen 3 ETFs für zukunftsorientierte Anleger.
Hier klicken
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
Diesen Artikel auf Deutsch lesen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.