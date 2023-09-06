JERSEY CITY, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / September 6, 2023 / Apprentice.io, a leading technology provider for life sciences manufacturers, announced that Minaris Regenerative Medicine, a leading contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) focused on cell and gene therapies, has selected Apprentice's Tempo Manufacturing Execution System (MES) to digitize its commercial manufacturing in North America and Japan. Minaris will use Tempo MES to increase speed-to-market, reduce costs, and deliver a superior customer experience. These improvements will accelerate complex commercial batches so patients in need of cutting-edge cell and gene therapies can receive reliable treatment faster.

Minaris & Apprentice Partnership

Minaris Regenerative Medicine Selects Apprentice.io's Tempo Manufacturing Execution System to Scale Commercial Production

"The potential of regenerative medicine is constrained by the pace, scale, and quality of commercial manufacturing," said Prakash Manwani, Chief Digital Officer of Minaris. "With Apprentice's Tempo MES, we replace manual, paper systems with a digital system purpose-built for the commercial production of cell therapies. We share Apprentice's vision of a digitally connected manufacturing network that can unify and accelerate end-to-end production. Making that vision a reality at Minaris means miracle therapies can be more widely accessible to patients in need."

In 2023, Minaris will begin deployment with a cell therapy drug product for a prevalent disease at their commercial site in Allendale, New Jersey, before implementing at their remaining sites in North America and Japan in 2024. Apprentice's streamlined approach to deployment and GxP validation paired with its no-code platform make it faster and easier to deploy compared to traditional MES projects.

Minaris expects Tempo MES to:

Increase speed-to-market delivery by eliminating the manual hours spent on cumbersome paper batch records and expediting batch record review time through a 'review by exception' approach.

Reduce overall costs and risk of human errors by guiding operator execution through process control guardrails, enforcement of procedure step sequence, and automated calculations.

Give Minaris customers a superior experience with real-time viewing access to and direct collaboration with their batch runs.

"Our technology has the unique features needed to break down the barriers that have held back commercial-scale cell and gene therapy manufacturing," said Angelo Stracquatanio, CEO and Co-founder of Apprentice.io. "We are excited to partner with a pioneer like Minaris, whose mission is to eliminate the roadblocks between patients and the life-altering therapies they need."

About Minaris Regenerative Medicine

Minaris Regenerative Medicine is a global contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) for cell and gene therapies. We offer our clients high-value clinical and commercial manufacturing services, development solutions, and technologies. We are pioneers in the field with more than 20 years' experience providing outstanding quality and reliability. Our facilities in North America, Europe, and Asia allow us to supply life-changing therapies to patients globally. Minaris Regenerative Medicine is part of the Resonac Group.

For more information, please visit www.rm.minaris.com

About Apprentice.io

Apprentice's disruptive technology helps life science manufacturers get therapeutics to patients faster by providing one platform to turn molecules into medicine. The company's Tempo Manufacturing Cloud accelerates the end-to-end drug product lifecycle by connecting together distributed teams and sites, helping them execute better on the shop floor, and sharing real-time enterprise-wide visibility. Learn how 15 of the top 20 US pharma companies use Apprentice to accelerate high-quality production of drugs for diseases of all types, from COVID to cancer, at www.apprentice.io.

