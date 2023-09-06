Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 06.09.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 697 internationalen Medien
DER Innovationsführer der KI-Revolution jetzt noch zu Sommerschlussverkaufs-Preisen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
06.09.2023 | 15:54
108 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

China Matters' Feature: A Coastal City of Modernity and Tradition

BEIJING, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Yantai is always known for its beautiful coastline and appealing islands. Embracing both modern and traditional cultures, the coastal city awaits visitors to explore.

In Suochengli, a 600-year-old neighborhood in Yantai, a museam of paper-cutting displays a vibrant piece of Yantai's traditional culture. China Matters's Jack learns the basic techniques of paper-cutting, and gains an understanding of the history and culture behind this traditional art.

China Matter's another host, Evy gets a taste of Yantai's cuisine culture by making her very own personalized wine mix in China's top wine producer, Changyu, and learning from a local award-winning chef of Shandong cuisine.

The dish she learns is a new-style Shandong dish - chrysanthemum-shaped abalone in spinach and clam soup which, in Evy's eyes demonstrates the innovation of Shandong cuisine and Yantai people's open way of life.

How do Jack's papercut and Evy's Shandong dish end up, and what else do they experience in Yantai city? Check out the video and see what interesting experience is presented in the video.

Media Contact:
Li Siwei
Tel:008610-68996566
E-mail: lisiwei5125@gmail.com

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T51SK41aKuw
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2146127/4257617/ChinaMatters_Logo.jpg

China Matters Logo

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/china-matters-feature-a-coastal-city-of-modernity-and-tradition-301919313.html

Megatrend Künstliche Intelligenz
Steigen Sie jetzt ein und nutzen Sie die einmalige Chance, die Ihnen die KI-Revolution bietet! Wir zeigen Ihnen 3 ETFs für zukunftsorientierte Anleger.
Hier klicken
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.