06.09.2023 | 15:59
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: CORRECTION: New last trading day in equity right for trading, FING TO7 B (116/23)

Correction: Wrong "last trading date", corrected to 19 September, 2023.



At the request of Fingerprint Cards AB (publ) ("Fingerprints"), the last
trading day in Fingerprints' equity rights (warrants) will be postponed on
Nasdaq Stockholm to 19 September 2023. This decision alligns with their
previous press release, published on 5 September, 2023, of an extended
subscription period until 21 September, 2023. 



Security name: Fingerprint Cards warrants of series 2022:2
-----------------------------------------------------------
Short name:   FING TO7 B                 
-----------------------------------------------------------
ISIN code:   SE0018768277                
-----------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:  277378                   
-----------------------------------------------------------



For further information about this exchange notice, please contact
iss@nasdaq.com or +46 8 405 72 80.
