

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Joe Biden has approved a Major Disaster Declaration for Tennessee and ordered Federal assistance to the State.



The declaration will supplement state, tribal, and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by severe storms and straight-line winds in the state from July 18 to July 21.



Public assistance federal funding is available to the state, tribal and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work and the repair or replacement of facilities damaged by the severe storms and straight-line winds in Fayette, Henry, Shelby and Tipton counties.



Federal funding is also available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures statewide.



Yolanda J. Jackson has been named Federal Coordinating Officer for federal recovery operations in the affected areas.



Meanwhile, heavy rain and winds have returned to the state Tuesday.



Warnings of strong storms have been issued for Nashville and Middle Tennessee.



'Some of you woke up to rain this morning, while others did not. This will be the trend through most of the day, with scattered thunderstorms hanging around the area,' the National Weather Service said on Wednesday.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Megatrend Künstliche Intelligenz Steigen Sie jetzt ein und nutzen Sie die einmalige Chance, die Ihnen die KI-Revolution bietet! Wir zeigen Ihnen 3 ETFs für zukunftsorientierte Anleger. Hier klicken