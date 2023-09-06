New Analysis Shows Reduction in Annual Patient Costs and Medical Claims with Medisafe

According to the analysis, MS and epilepsy patients experienced reduced annual healthcare costs of $6,280 and $4,600, respectively, on average after joining Medisafe

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / September6, 2023 / Medisafe, a leading digital health company specializing in medication engagement, released the results of a new retrospective, pre and post claims study of 207 patients with multiple sclerosis (MS) and epilepsy using Medisafe to manage their medication regimen and overall health.

The analysis showed an average annual cost reduction of $6,280 per MS patient and $4,600 per epilepsy patient using Medisafe to manage their therapeutic regimen.These cost reductions - which represent significant savings for patients and reduction in burden on the entire healthcare system - derived from reduced utilization of costly care services as a result of better medication management. Specifically, by using the Medisafe app to digitally manage their medication:

Patients with MS experienced a 34% reduction in total medical claims - including a 63% reduction in ER visits and 34% reduction in outpatient visits.

Patients with epilepsy experienced a 28% reduction in total medical claims - including a 36% reduction in ER visits and a 45% reduction in ambulance visits.

"By providing a digital health tool that helps patients manage their therapeutic regimens, their care is more well-managed, they are more engaged and their healthcare costs are reduced. As a result, providers are likely to achieve better reimbursement, payers are likely to spend less on patient care, and pharma is likely to see higher prescription rates," said Omri Shor, Medisafe Chief Executive Officer and co-founder. "This data both validates the role we are already playing in reducing the burden on the healthcare ecosystem, and reinforces our mission to expand that value to more patients over time."

The total estimated economic burden of MS and epilepsy combined is $113.4B, attributable partially to preventable utilization of high-cost acute care. For example, seizures or epilepsy account for 1% of annual emergency room visits, which averaged $1,150 in 2020 - 10x the rate of an urgent care or primary care provider (PCP). For patients with MS, the average excess cost of 3+ relapses requiring hospitalization is $15,079. Additionally, research shows ambulance rides average anywhere from $940 to $1,277 depending on the level of care needed and location - with some costing more and rising each year.

The analysis was conducted over a 14-month period on claims data from Medisafe users identified through patient match data from Komodo Health. Patients were first diagnosed between 1/1/21-1/1/22 and remained active on the Medisafe app into 2023. The study analyzed the volume of patient's medical claims during equal time periods prior to using the Medisafe app versus after.

Learn more about Medisafe's Digital Companions, Custom Branded Solutions, and Software Development Kit, and how together we can provide a virtual support system for your patients to help them stay engaged in their therapy, manage their care holistically, and live healthier lives.

About Medisafe

Medisafe 's Connected Health Platform is the leading medication engagement platform that empowers patients to seamlessly manage their treatment journey while providing real-time intelligence and validated data to pharma partners, fortifying integration within the healthcare ecosystem. By combining advanced technology and behavior science, Medisafe reimagines the treatment journey to guide patients' specific journey needs and drive daily engagement. Its machine learning technology fuels the holistic patient engagement platform to personalize their support needs in a scalable fashion. By integrating existing patient support programs into its platform to extend capabilities, Medisafe is building a seamless future model of patient support and better health. Over 10M registered patients and caregivers rely on Medisafe's platform, delivering double digit results toward improving outcomes. The company manages over two billion medication doses via iOS and Android smartphones and tablets. With an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 stars and more than 400,000 user reviews, Medisafe helps to create more daily engagement than Facebook or Twitter applications. Medisafe is a HIPAA and GDPR compliant solution and ISO 27001:2013 and ISO 13845 certified.

Contact:

medisafe@merrittgrp.com

SOURCE: Medisafe

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/781113/new-analysis-shows-reduction-in-annual-patient-costs-and-medical-claims-with-medisafe