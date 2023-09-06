Sports Technology Market size worth USD 71024 Million, Globally, by 2030 at 16.95% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

The "Global Sports Technology Market Size By Technology (Device, Smart Stadium, Esports), By Sports (Soccer, Baseball, Basketball), By Geographic Scope And Forecast" report has been published by Verified Market Research®. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the global Sports Technology Market, including its growth prospects, market trends, and market challenges.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Sports Technology Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 16.95% from 2022 to 2030, according to a new report published by Verified Market Research®. The report reveals that the market was valued at USD 17363 Million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 71024 Million by the end of the forecast period.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample?rid=58846

Browse in-depth TOC on "Sports Technology Market"

202 - Pages

126 - Tables

37 - Figures

Sports Technology Market Research Report: Exploring Growth Drivers, Outlook, and Key Players

The global Sports Technology Market is poised for remarkable growth, as it leverages a convergence of engineering, measurement and analysis, and sports science to revolutionize sports equipment design and enhance product performance. A recent market research report delves into the market dynamics, with a focus on key drivers, future outlook, and prominent players in the industry.

Sports Technology Market Drivers:

Fan Engagement: The burgeoning demand for enhanced fan engagement is driving investments in sports technology. Innovations like smart stadiums and digital signage are enhancing the spectator experience, thereby creating new revenue streams for franchises.

Data-Driven Decisions: Sports organizations are increasingly relying on data analytics for informed decision-making. This trend is fueling the adoption of technology solutions that provide comprehensive insights into player and team performance.

Player/Team Performance Improvement: The pursuit of excellence in player and team performance is a key driver. Wearables, data analytics, and advanced training tools are empowering athletes and coaches to achieve new heights.

Esports Technology: The rising popularity of esports is fostering the development of esports technology. Esports events and leagues are attracting significant attention and investment.

Digitalization and AI: The digital transformation of the sports industry, along with the integration of artificial intelligence (AI), is reshaping the way sports are played, managed, and experienced. This technological shift is driving innovation in sports technology.

Sports Technology Market Outlook:

The future of the sports technology market looks promising, with several trends and opportunities on the horizon:

AI and ML Technologies: The advent of AI and machine learning technologies will further enhance player performance analysis, injury prevention, and fan engagement.

Large Prize Pools: The emergence of sports leagues and events with substantial prize pools is attracting both players and investors. This trend is expected to foster innovation and technology adoption.

Sustainability and Longevity: The franchise model, with its emphasis on financial viability and profitability, is expected to promote sustainability and professionalism in the industry.

Sports Technology Market Key Players:

The sports technology market is characterized by the presence of influential players who are shaping the industry's trajectory. Some of the key players in the market include:

IBM

Ericsson

Cisco

Fujitsu

SAP

Oracle

Catapult Sports

LG

Sharp

Samsung

These companies are at the forefront of innovation, offering a diverse range of solutions that cater to the evolving needs of the sports industry.

In conclusion, the sports technology market is witnessing rapid transformation driven by factors such as fan engagement, data analytics, and the integration of AI. The future of the industry promises continued growth, with key players like IBM, Ericsson, and Cisco leading the way in innovation and technology adoption.

To get market data, market insights, financial statements and a comprehensive analysis of the Global Sports Technology Market, please Contact Verified Market Research®.

Based on the research, Verified Market Research® has segmented the global Sports Technology Market into Technology, Sports, And Geography.

Sports Technology Market, by Technology

Device



Smart Stadium



Esports



Sports Analysis

Sports Technology Market, by Sports

Soccer



Baseball



Basketball



Ice Hockey



American Football/Rugby



Tennis



Cricket



Golf



Esports



Other

Sports Technology Market, by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa





Latin America

Browse Related Reports:

Smart Wearable Fitness And Sports Devices Market By Product (Smart Wearable Sports Devices, Smart Wearable Fitness Devices), By Application (Retail Stores, Specialty Stores, Online Stores), By Geography, And Forecast

Sports Betting Software Market By Type (On-Premise, Cloud Based), By Application (Online Bookmakers, Gaming Operators), By Geography, And Forecast

Sports Nutrition Market By Type (Sports Supplements, Sports Drinks), By End-Users (Athletes, Fitness Enthusiasts), By Distribution Channel (Supermarkets And Hypermarkets, Fitness Centers), By Geography, And Forecast

AI in Sports Market By Product (Public Cloud Based, Private Cloud Based, Hybrid Cloud Based), By Application (Banking & Financial Services Industry, Public Sectors, Healthcare, Energy And Electricity, Others), By Geography, And Forecast

Top Esports Management Softwares: Resurrection of online gaming industry

Visualize Sports Technology Market using Verified Market Intelligence -:

Verified Market Intelligence is our BI Enabled Platform for narrative storytelling in this market. VMI offers in-depth forecasted trends and accurate Insights on over 20,000+ emerging & niche markets, helping you make critical revenue-impacting decisions for a brilliant future.

VMI provides a holistic overview and global competitive landscape with respect to Region, Country, Segment, and Key players of your market. Present your Market Report & findings with an inbuilt presentation feature saving over 70% of your time and resources for Investor, Sales & Marketing, R&D, and Product Development pitches. VMI enables data delivery In Excel and Interactive PDF formats with over 15+ Key Market Indicators for your market.

About Us

Verified Market Research® is a leading Global Research and Consulting firm servicing over 5000+ customers. Verified Market Research® provides advanced analytical research solutions while offering information-enriched research studies. We offer insight into strategic and growth analyses, Data necessary to achieve corporate goals and critical revenue decisions.

Our 250 Analysts and SMEs offer a high level of expertise in data collection and governance use industrial techniques to collect and analyze data on more than 15,000 high impact and niche markets. Our analysts are trained to combine modern data collection techniques, superior research methodology, expertise and years of collective experience to produce informative and accurate research.

We study 14+ categories from Semiconductors & Electronics, Chemicals, Advanced Materials, Aerospace & Defense, Energy & Power, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive & Transportation, Information & Communication Technology, Software & Services, Information Security, Mining, Minerals & Metals, Building & Construction, Agriculture industry and Medical Devices from over 100 countries.

Contact Us

Mr. Edwyne Fernandes

Verified Market Research®

US: +1 (650)-781-4080

US Toll Free: +1 (800)-782-1768

Email: sales@verifiedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2015407/VMR_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sports-technology-market-size-worth-usd-71024-million-globally-by-2030-at-16-95-cagr-verified-market-research-301919102.html