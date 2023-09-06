BRING THE CLEVELAND INDIANS NAME BACK TO CLEVELAND: Petition Drive to Have the "CLEVELAND INDIANS" Name Returned to Their Baseball Team

Just as the "Native American Guardian Association" is fighting to bring back the name "Redskins" in Washington, the new Ohio-Based group "BRING THE CLEVELAND INDIANS NAME BACK TO CLEVELAND" is doing the same with their petition drive.

CLEVELAND, OH / ACCESSWIRE / September 6, 2023 / If successful in this effort to have the team's real name, the "Cleveland Indians" replace the "Cleveland Guardians, Indian fans will go down in sports history (possibly along with the Redskins) as the first professional sports team to convince team ownership that it was a mistake to rename their team in the first place against the wishes of the majority of their fans and season ticket holders.

Supporters of this effort can sign this new petition at https://chng.it/YdVDBJ5gdD.

Firstly, as pointed out by the "Native American Guardian Association" regarding the Redskins, petition founders Stephen Marks and John Galvin also believe that changing the Indians name to the Guardians erased the great culture, tradition, and legacy of American Indians throughout American history. It also took away the most precious part of their proud history; their name. Indians. As in Cleveland Indians.

Secondly, according to news reports, Indians' owner Paul Dolan actually said that part of his reason for the name change to the Guardians was because the racial killing of George Floyd gave him an "awakening or epiphany" to change the Indians name.

The petition responds that Mr. Dolan was very wrong to imply that his team being named the "Cleveland Indians" was racist by comparing it to the brutal and horrifying racist killing of George Floyd. However, the petition points out that Mr. Dolan appears to be a good guy who made an honest mistake.

Good folks sometimes who make bad decisions later realize their mistakes and fix them. Petition founders believe Mr. Dolan will do so and change the team's name back to the Cleveland Indians. This would also adhere to the wishes of the majority of Indian fans and season ticket holders.

As mentioned above, those who support this petition drive can sign the petition at https://chng.it/YdVDBJ5gdD .

Also, any Indian fans wishing to join this effort by volunteering their time to collect more signatures from Indian ticket holders as these ticket holders enter and exit Progressive Field on public streets, from fans in sports bars across northern Ohio, and fans among their friends, families and neighbors can simply call (216) 744-4002, where petition founders will be coordinating volunteers on how and where to collect signatures in different parts of northern Ohio.

Finally, the petition points out the belief that the city of Cleveland has the most loyal, hard-core fanatic fans of all sports, making this the chance for Indian fans to finally fight back if they believe that there is nothing offensive in referring to Indians as "Indians," considering (as mentioned above) the great Indian culture, tradition and legacy throughout American history.

This petition will be respectfully presented to team owner Paul Dolan and is expected to draw over 100,000 signees.

About Us:

The group "BRING THE CLEVELAND INDIANS NAME BACK TO CLEVELAND" has been founded by recent (one year) Cleveland Ohioan Stephen Marks and lifelong Ohioan (originally from Cleveland and now in North Canton) John Galvin. Mr. Marks has been a talk radio host for iHeartMedia, a nationally known political consultant. author of the highly acclaimed book "Confessions of a Political Hitman" (Sourcebooks), has been interviewed by dozens of TV, radio and print media such as CNN, FOX News, PBS, New York Times Magazine, and too many others to mention here. He has also been a professional musician. Mr. Galvin has been a small-business owner and political consultant.

Mr. Marks and Mr. Galvin are available for media interviews and can be reached at (216) 744-4002

See us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/StephenMpiano

See us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/stephen.marks.12935

Contact: Stephen Marks and John Galvin

(216) 744 4002

stephenqmarks@gmail.com

SOURCE: BRING THE CLEVELAND INDIANS NAME BACK TO CLEVELAND

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/781112/petition-drive-to-have-the-cleveland-indians-name-returned-to-their-baseball-team