Machinery Industry's Top Trending Markets - By The Business Research Company

LONDON, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As per The Business Research Company's analysis, the global machinery market is poised for substantial growth, with projections indicating a rise to $4,928.07 billion by 2027, representing an impressive Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.6%. This growth trajectory can be primarily attributed to the rapid strides in technology, which are set to catalyze innovation within the machinery manufacturing sector.

In this dynamic landscape, reports from The Business Research Company (TBRC) play a pivotal role in aiding industry players. TBRC's comprehensive reports in the machinery industry offer valuable insights and market intelligence that empower businesses to make informed decisions.

By leveraging TBRC's research, companies operating in the machinery sector can gain a deeper understanding of market trends, competitive landscapes, and emerging opportunities. This knowledge equips them to strategize effectively, identify growth prospects, and stay ahead in a market characterized by technological innovation and evolving consumer demands.

View The Business Research Company's top eleven market reports in the machinery industry:

1. Industrial Robots (Warehousing and Storage Robots) Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/industrial-robots-warehousing-and-storage-robots-global-market-report

The global market for industrial robots specializing in warehousing and storage is projected to experience a substantial growth, with an anticipated increase from $10.46 billion in 2027, showcasing a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 14.1%.

The surge in the swift handling of goods within warehouse facilities has propelled the demand for industrial robots designed for warehousing and storage applications.

2. Air Purification Equipment Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/air-purification-equipment-global-market-report

The global market for air purification equipment is forecasted to reach $89.05 billion by 2027, displaying a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.7%.

The rising prevalence of health issues caused by air pollution is expected to drive the expansion of the air purification equipment market.

3. Condensers Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/condensers-global-market-report

The anticipated CAGR of 7.5% is projected to drive the global condensers market to reach a size of $141.1 billion by 2027.

One of the significant drivers behind this growth is the increasing demand for renewable energy generation, which plays a pivotal role in the expansion of the condensers market.

4. Industrial Refrigeration Equipment Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/industrial-refrigeration-equipment-global-market-report

The industrial refrigeration equipment market is experiencing a rising trend in the adoption of environmentally friendly refrigerants, a factor expected to drive market growth. Refrigerants have a significant impact on environmental issues like ozone layer depletion and global warming, as they absorb and trap infrared radiation in the atmosphere.

5. Mining Machinery And Equipment Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/mining-machinery-and-equipment-global-market-report

The mining machinery and equipment market is projected to achieve a market size of $113.35 billion by 2027, with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.8%.

The surging demand for mining activities is a key driver behind the expansion of the mining machinery and equipment market.

6. 2D Barcode Reader Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/2d-barcode-reader-global-market-report

The global market size for 2D barcode readers is anticipated to reach $9.31 billion by 2027, reflecting a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.9%.

The surge in demand within the e-commerce and logistics sectors is poised to be a significant driver for the growth of the 2D barcode reader market in the forthcoming years.

7. Air Humidifiers Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/air-humidifiers-global-market-report

The global market for air humidifiers is projected to reach $4.44 billion by 2027, demonstrating a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.0%.

The increasing health consciousness among consumers worldwide is a key factor propelling the expansion of the air humidifiers market.

8. Airport Moving Walkways Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/airport-moving-walkways-global-market-report

The market size of airport moving walkways is forecasted to reach $2.76 billion by 2027, with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.5%.

The increasing volume of air travelers is anticipated to be a significant driver for the expansion of the airport moving walkways market.

9. Aluminum Systems Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/aluminum-systems-global-market-report

The global market size for aluminum systems is projected to reach $191.69 billion by 2027, exhibiting a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.8%.

The expansion of the automobile industry is a key factor propelling the growth of the aluminum systems market.

10. Aseptic Processing Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/aseptic-processing-global-market-report

One prominent trend that is increasingly gaining traction in the aseptic processing market is the advancement of low-carbon footprint packaging. This sustainable packaging approach, also known as low-carbon or eco-friendly packaging, involves the utilization of chemical-free, natural, and bio-based materials for aseptic packaging. Its primary goal is to minimize waste and reduce the environmental impact associated with traditional packaging methods.

11. Automated Storage and Retrieval System Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/automated-storage-and-retrieval-system-global-market-report

The market size of automated storage and retrieval systems is projected to reach $13.19 billion by 2027, with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.2%.

The substantial increase in the demand for automation is a major factor propelling the expansion of the automated storage and retrieval system market.

