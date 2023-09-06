Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 06.09.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 697 internationalen Medien
DER Innovationsführer der KI-Revolution jetzt noch zu Sommerschlussverkaufs-Preisen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
06.09.2023 | 17:02
105 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Stenograph, LLC: Stenograph Announces the Release of the Bordeaux Luminex II

DOWNERS GROVE, IL / ACCESSWIRE / September 6, 2023 / Stenograph, LLC, has introduced a new color for the Luminex® II writer, Bordeaux. The new Bordeaux Luminex II has a bold, deep wine color top shell with a choice of white or black keys, thumbwheels, and bottom shell.



"Just in time for the autumn season, we've launched our Bordeaux Luminex II. This majestic red wine shade starts showing up in haute couture collections right around this time of the year. Bordeaux is one of my favorite accent colors when it comes to home décor or fashion since it compliments other colors so well," said Veronika Mikhailova, Senior Product Manager of Writers. "Bordeaux expresses stability, power, and confidence. Since Stenograph is celebrating our 85th anniversary this year, we were inspired by warm and charming retro options when selecting this new color. This wine-colored Luminex II, like the burgundy hue featured on the '90s Stentura, has been widely requested by our customers."

Luminex II is the industry standard for writer quality as it offers maximum reliability and customization allowing each user to adjust the machine to their personal comfort and style. The unmatched writing experience and translation accuracy have earned the Luminex II a solid reputation as the most advanced writer in the market.

About Stenograph, LLC

Stenograph is a market leader in providing technology solutions for the legal transcription industry. For 85 years, we have built our reputation by leading the industry in technical innovation, quality, and exceptional service. For questions about Stenograph, contact Dan Denofsky, Vice President of Marketing at Stenograph, at ddenofsky@stenograph.com or call (800) 323-4247.

Contact Information

Dan Denofsky
VP of Marketing
ddenofsky@stenograph.com
224-290-4049

SOURCE: Stenograph, LLC

.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/780507/stenograph-announces-the-release-of-the-bordeaux-luminex-ii

Megatrend Künstliche Intelligenz
Steigen Sie jetzt ein und nutzen Sie die einmalige Chance, die Ihnen die KI-Revolution bietet! Wir zeigen Ihnen 3 ETFs für zukunftsorientierte Anleger.
Hier klicken
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.