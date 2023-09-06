Stenograph, LLC: Stenograph Announces the Release of the Bordeaux Luminex II

DOWNERS GROVE, IL / ACCESSWIRE / September 6, 2023 / Stenograph, LLC, has introduced a new color for the Luminex® II writer, Bordeaux. The new Bordeaux Luminex II has a bold, deep wine color top shell with a choice of white or black keys, thumbwheels, and bottom shell.







"Just in time for the autumn season, we've launched our Bordeaux Luminex II. This majestic red wine shade starts showing up in haute couture collections right around this time of the year. Bordeaux is one of my favorite accent colors when it comes to home décor or fashion since it compliments other colors so well," said Veronika Mikhailova, Senior Product Manager of Writers. "Bordeaux expresses stability, power, and confidence. Since Stenograph is celebrating our 85th anniversary this year, we were inspired by warm and charming retro options when selecting this new color. This wine-colored Luminex II, like the burgundy hue featured on the '90s Stentura, has been widely requested by our customers."

Luminex II is the industry standard for writer quality as it offers maximum reliability and customization allowing each user to adjust the machine to their personal comfort and style. The unmatched writing experience and translation accuracy have earned the Luminex II a solid reputation as the most advanced writer in the market.

About Stenograph, LLC

Stenograph is a market leader in providing technology solutions for the legal transcription industry. For 85 years, we have built our reputation by leading the industry in technical innovation, quality, and exceptional service. For questions about Stenograph, contact Dan Denofsky, Vice President of Marketing at Stenograph, at ddenofsky@stenograph.com or call (800) 323-4247.

