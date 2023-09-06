New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - September 6, 2023) - Dr. Jenny Wong, Doctor of Science, the CEO of Trichomd Group, has been honored with the prestigious 2023 Global Recognition Award for her outstanding contributions in the field of Clinical Trichology. This accolade acknowledges her remarkable achievements in various areas, such as pioneering research and development of personal care products, advanced medical trichology analysis, and her influential role as an international speaker.

Dr Jenny Wong gets recognized by the Global Recognition Awards





Dr. Wong's remarkable accomplishment includes substantial revenue growth underscoring her business acumen. Serving as the Board Director of both the IBCT International Board of Clinical Trichologists UK and the IAHS International Association of Hair Specialists Korea, she not only excels in her expertise but also plays vital roles in international organisations. Dr.Wong is also an IEB Board Member of the International Education Board UK and an IBMS International Board of Medicine & Surgery US member. These exceptional qualities render her a deserving recipient of the 2023 Global Recognition Award.

One of Dr. Wong's notable achievements is her invention of the world's first Non-invasive Scalp Micropigmentation Procedure, a testament to her innovative spirit. Additionally, her commitment to education is evident through her creation of the syllabus for the Clinical Trichologists Program. Such innovation and dedication to education further solidify her candidacy for the 2023 Global Recognition Award.

Dr Jenny Wong gets recognized by the Global Recognition Awards





Dr. Wong's distinctive quality that sets her apart is her unwavering dedication to uncovering the underlying causes of hair loss and exploring alternatives to conventional treatments. Her renowned product, the "Trichomd Just Shampoo," exemplifies this commitment by being recognized as the "Best Hair Loss Shampoo in Singapore & Malaysia" and 'Best Men's Hair Care Hair Loss/Thinning Product'. Under the leadership of Dr. Wong, Trichomd has expanded in Malaysia, Taiwan, and Indonesia. Her next expansion will be to Thailand, India, and Europe.

Furthermore, Dr. Wong's accomplishments include being ranked as the #1 Top Trichologist in Singapore for two consecutive years, 2022 and 2023. Her extensive customer base of thousands of clients underscores her exceptional professional journey. These remarkable achievements and accolades further underscore her well-deserved candidacy for the 2023 Global Recognition Award.

About Global Recognition AwardsTM:

Global Recognition AwardsTM is an international organisation that recognizes exceptional companies and individuals who have significantly contributed to their industry. Their awards are highly regarded and sought after by businesses across the globe.

Contact Details:

Alexandra Sterling

Global Recognition Awards

Email: contact@globalrecognitionawards.org/

Website: https://globalrecognitionawards.org/

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/179694