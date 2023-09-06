Anzeige
Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 06

6 September 2023

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 185,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 561.975p. The highest price paid per share was 566.000p and the lowest price paid per share was 556.600p. Rightmove purchased these shares through Numis Securities Limited.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0228% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 495,307,568 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 811,748,086. Rightmove holds 11,998,426 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

1396

557.00

08:09:56

1259

557.00

08:10:40

1483

557.20

08:11:15

157

556.80

08:14:09

1100

556.80

08:14:09

1028

557.00

08:15:13

491

557.00

08:15:13

1336

556.60

08:19:16

1276

557.40

08:32:45

1398

557.40

08:32:45

285

558.40

08:38:54

1332

558.40

08:38:54

1169

558.40

08:38:54

157

558.40

08:38:54

1360

558.20

08:39:00

515

558.20

08:39:00

750

558.20

08:39:00

1530

557.80

08:49:21

1531

557.20

08:54:36

409

559.20

09:10:15

1080

559.20

09:10:15

1473

558.40

09:15:50

1515

558.40

09:28:12

1556

558.80

09:33:36

1305

558.80

09:33:36

271

558.80

09:36:29

1115

558.80

09:36:29

414

559.40

09:49:13

879

559.40

09:49:13

1469

560.00

09:52:40

1460

559.80

09:57:03

1510

559.60

10:08:46

1090

559.40

10:16:43

316

559.40

10:16:43

1425

559.20

10:16:55

1191

560.00

10:29:48

142

560.00

10:29:48

843

559.60

10:35:22

593

559.60

10:35:22

1378

559.20

10:48:50

1253

559.00

10:51:20

1335

559.20

10:56:48

97

559.20

10:56:48

1279

559.60

11:01:15

1301

559.40

11:01:35

1515

560.20

11:08:59

1788

560.00

11:08:59

918

560.00

11:08:59

593

560.00

11:08:59

860

559.60

11:18:47

690

559.60

11:18:47

465

559.20

11:26:27

922

559.20

11:26:27

970

559.40

11:43:04

474

559.40

11:43:04

1317

560.00

11:49:42

1411

559.80

11:57:31

1555

560.20

12:07:46

1093

560.40

12:17:04

206

560.40

12:17:04

1343

560.60

12:21:26

1276

560.60

12:31:18

593

561.00

12:39:19

368

561.00

12:39:19

1463

561.00

12:40:22

1506

560.80

12:41:43

77

560.80

12:51:53

1346

560.80

12:51:53

1558

560.60

13:02:44

1370

560.20

13:12:43

1347

560.00

13:12:43

1395

560.00

13:14:42

1348

560.00

13:17:59

1475

560.40

13:24:47

500

560.40

13:24:47

550

560.40

13:24:47

210

560.40

13:24:47

279

560.40

13:24:47

1444

560.00

13:29:57

1315

560.00

13:33:39

1139

560.20

13:42:02

216

560.20

13:42:02

268

560.60

13:51:15

1171

560.60

13:51:15

1306

561.80

14:02:22

1564

561.80

14:02:22

191

561.60

14:03:16

359

561.60

14:11:00

1096

561.60

14:11:00

1316

561.60

14:11:00

750

561.60

14:11:08

650

561.60

14:11:08

100

561.60

14:16:11

1164

561.60

14:16:40

1369

561.60

14:22:40

1752

563.80

14:32:47

1699

563.80

14:32:47

1459

564.20

14:34:10

1589

564.20

14:34:10

750

564.20

14:34:10

1274

564.40

14:37:32

106

564.20

14:37:53

1100

564.20

14:37:53

209

564.20

14:37:53

750

564.80

14:39:33

809

564.80

14:39:33

1200

564.60

14:39:50

167

564.60

14:39:50

874

564.40

14:41:26

488

564.40

14:41:26

1342

564.20

14:41:26

1956

564.40

14:47:06

1108

564.40

14:47:06

593

564.40

14:47:06

191

564.40

14:47:06

1070

564.40

14:47:06

286

564.40

14:47:06

1421

564.20

14:48:29

672

564.60

14:52:06

809

564.60

14:52:06

1452

566.00

14:54:36

839

565.80

14:57:54

956

565.80

14:57:54

1491

565.60

14:59:28

1432

565.60

15:00:00

205

565.60

15:00:00

1453

565.60

15:00:00

1255

565.60

15:05:46

820

565.40

15:05:46

435

565.40

15:05:46

217

565.20

15:06:04

1362

565.20

15:06:04

251

565.20

15:06:04

593

565.20

15:06:04

593

565.20

15:06:04

1464

565.60

15:08:21

1269

566.00

15:12:03

1433

566.00

15:12:03

970

565.20

15:15:51

576

565.20

15:15:51

210

565.20

15:15:51

517

565.20

15:15:51

593

565.20

15:15:51

1220

565.60

15:19:26

50

565.60

15:19:26

298

565.60

15:19:47

1243

565.60

15:19:47

1383

565.80

15:21:06

361

566.00

15:23:25

593

566.00

15:23:25

537

566.00

15:23:25

1484

565.00

15:26:44

1480

564.80

15:26:44

1315

563.80

15:29:57

527

564.00

15:33:21

966

564.00

15:33:21

463

564.00

15:36:23

1323

564.40

15:39:03

1277

564.80

15:46:48

116

564.80

15:46:48

322

564.80

15:46:48

1037

564.80

15:46:48

1277

564.80

15:46:48

1831

564.40

15:46:49

1421

564.20

15:47:06

1327

564.20

15:50:42

801

564.00

15:52:24

702

564.00

15:52:24

1373

564.80

15:58:46

1289

564.80

15:58:46

514

564.60

15:58:46

750

564.60

15:58:46

138

564.80

15:58:46

1173

564.40

16:00:08

153

564.40

16:00:08

1262

564.20

16:05:08

407

564.00

16:05:18

1142

564.00

16:05:18

1271

563.60

16:07:14

736

563.60

16:09:28

884

563.80

16:09:28

593

563.80

16:09:28

593

563.80

16:09:28

1329

563.60

16:11:06

1378

563.60

16:14:16

242

563.60

16:14:22

1517

563.40

16:14:46

314

562.40

16:17:10

1196

562.40

16:17:10

1511

562.60

16:20:08

1268

562.60

16:20:08

1369

562.80

16:22:23

733

562.80

16:23:14


