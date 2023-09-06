Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
LONDON, United Kingdom, September 06
6 September 2023
Rightmove plc
Share buy-back programme
Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares
Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 185,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 561.975p. The highest price paid per share was 566.000p and the lowest price paid per share was 556.600p. Rightmove purchased these shares through Numis Securities Limited.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.0228% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 495,307,568 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 811,748,086. Rightmove holds 11,998,426 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions
Number of shares
Transaction price
Time of transaction
1396
557.00
08:09:56
1259
557.00
08:10:40
1483
557.20
08:11:15
157
556.80
08:14:09
1100
556.80
08:14:09
1028
557.00
08:15:13
491
557.00
08:15:13
1336
556.60
08:19:16
1276
557.40
08:32:45
1398
557.40
08:32:45
285
558.40
08:38:54
1332
558.40
08:38:54
1169
558.40
08:38:54
157
558.40
08:38:54
1360
558.20
08:39:00
515
558.20
08:39:00
750
558.20
08:39:00
1530
557.80
08:49:21
1531
557.20
08:54:36
409
559.20
09:10:15
1080
559.20
09:10:15
1473
558.40
09:15:50
1515
558.40
09:28:12
1556
558.80
09:33:36
1305
558.80
09:33:36
271
558.80
09:36:29
1115
558.80
09:36:29
414
559.40
09:49:13
879
559.40
09:49:13
1469
560.00
09:52:40
1460
559.80
09:57:03
1510
559.60
10:08:46
1090
559.40
10:16:43
316
559.40
10:16:43
1425
559.20
10:16:55
1191
560.00
10:29:48
142
560.00
10:29:48
843
559.60
10:35:22
593
559.60
10:35:22
1378
559.20
10:48:50
1253
559.00
10:51:20
1335
559.20
10:56:48
97
559.20
10:56:48
1279
559.60
11:01:15
1301
559.40
11:01:35
1515
560.20
11:08:59
1788
560.00
11:08:59
918
560.00
11:08:59
593
560.00
11:08:59
860
559.60
11:18:47
690
559.60
11:18:47
465
559.20
11:26:27
922
559.20
11:26:27
970
559.40
11:43:04
474
559.40
11:43:04
1317
560.00
11:49:42
1411
559.80
11:57:31
1555
560.20
12:07:46
1093
560.40
12:17:04
206
560.40
12:17:04
1343
560.60
12:21:26
1276
560.60
12:31:18
593
561.00
12:39:19
368
561.00
12:39:19
1463
561.00
12:40:22
1506
560.80
12:41:43
77
560.80
12:51:53
1346
560.80
12:51:53
1558
560.60
13:02:44
1370
560.20
13:12:43
1347
560.00
13:12:43
1395
560.00
13:14:42
1348
560.00
13:17:59
1475
560.40
13:24:47
500
560.40
13:24:47
550
560.40
13:24:47
210
560.40
13:24:47
279
|
560.40
13:24:47
1444
560.00
13:29:57
1315
560.00
13:33:39
1139
560.20
13:42:02
216
560.20
13:42:02
268
560.60
13:51:15
1171
560.60
13:51:15
1306
561.80
14:02:22
1564
561.80
14:02:22
191
561.60
14:03:16
359
561.60
14:11:00
1096
561.60
14:11:00
1316
561.60
14:11:00
750
561.60
14:11:08
650
561.60
14:11:08
100
561.60
14:16:11
1164
561.60
14:16:40
1369
561.60
14:22:40
1752
563.80
14:32:47
1699
563.80
14:32:47
1459
564.20
14:34:10
1589
564.20
14:34:10
750
564.20
14:34:10
1274
564.40
14:37:32
106
564.20
14:37:53
1100
564.20
14:37:53
209
564.20
14:37:53
750
564.80
14:39:33
809
564.80
14:39:33
1200
564.60
14:39:50
167
564.60
14:39:50
874
564.40
14:41:26
488
564.40
14:41:26
1342
564.20
14:41:26
1956
564.40
14:47:06
1108
564.40
14:47:06
593
564.40
14:47:06
191
564.40
14:47:06
1070
564.40
14:47:06
286
564.40
14:47:06
1421
564.20
14:48:29
672
564.60
14:52:06
809
564.60
14:52:06
1452
566.00
14:54:36
839
565.80
14:57:54
956
565.80
14:57:54
1491
565.60
14:59:28
1432
565.60
15:00:00
205
565.60
15:00:00
1453
565.60
15:00:00
1255
565.60
15:05:46
820
565.40
15:05:46
435
565.40
15:05:46
217
565.20
15:06:04
1362
565.20
15:06:04
251
565.20
15:06:04
593
565.20
15:06:04
593
565.20
15:06:04
1464
565.60
15:08:21
1269
566.00
15:12:03
1433
566.00
15:12:03
970
565.20
15:15:51
576
565.20
15:15:51
210
565.20
15:15:51
517
565.20
15:15:51
593
565.20
15:15:51
1220
565.60
15:19:26
50
565.60
15:19:26
298
565.60
15:19:47
1243
565.60
15:19:47
1383
565.80
15:21:06
361
566.00
15:23:25
593
566.00
15:23:25
537
566.00
15:23:25
1484
565.00
15:26:44
1480
564.80
15:26:44
1315
563.80
15:29:57
527
564.00
15:33:21
966
564.00
15:33:21
463
564.00
15:36:23
1323
564.40
15:39:03
1277
564.80
15:46:48
116
564.80
15:46:48
322
564.80
15:46:48
1037
564.80
15:46:48
1277
564.80
15:46:48
1831
564.40
15:46:49
1421
564.20
15:47:06
1327
564.20
15:50:42
801
564.00
15:52:24
702
564.00
15:52:24
1373
564.80
15:58:46
1289
564.80
15:58:46
514
564.60
15:58:46
750
564.60
15:58:46
138
564.80
15:58:46
1173
564.40
16:00:08
153
564.40
16:00:08
1262
564.20
16:05:08
407
564.00
16:05:18
1142
564.00
16:05:18
1271
563.60
16:07:14
736
563.60
16:09:28
884
563.80
16:09:28
593
563.80
16:09:28
593
563.80
16:09:28
1329
563.60
16:11:06
1378
563.60
16:14:16
242
563.60
16:14:22
1517
563.40
16:14:46
314
562.40
16:17:10
1196
562.40
16:17:10
1511
562.60
16:20:08
1268
562.60
16:20:08
1369
562.80
16:22:23
733
562.80
16:23:14