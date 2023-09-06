Stingray Group Inc.: Stingray Concludes Distribution Agreement with TV Giant TCL in the U.S. and Canada

MONTREAL, Sept. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stingray (TSX: RAY.A; RAY.B), a leading global music, media, and technology company, today announced a new distribution agreement with TCL ® , one of the world's best-selling and leading consumer electronics companies. Their TCLtv+ app is a new online streaming service that allows its customers in North America access to a wide variety of complimentary entertainment programming. This groundbreaking deal brings Stingray's innovative channels, including the debut of Ultimate Trivia, to TCLtv+ users, enhancing their entertainment experience with a diverse range of music and specialty content.



Now available on Google and coming soon to Roku and FireTV smart operating systems, the TCLtv+ app includes more than 200 FAST (Free Ad-Supported Streaming Television) channels and 1500+ on-demand movies and TV series from major and independent studios.

"TCL's continued success is greatly due to the company's innovation and vertical integration but key content partners like Stingray have helped us become a top 2 best-selling TV brand in the U.S. for four consecutive years," said Mark Zhang, President, TCL North America. "With a goal to become one of the most popular electronics brands, TCL always listens to the consumer and knows they desire more entertainment options, so we're excited to expand the TCLtv+ library with premium music and trivia programming."



Users can now enjoy complimentary access to Stingray Music's expertly curated audio channels, covering a wide array of popular genres. From cross-genre chart-toppers to genre-specific channels like 'Remember the 80s', 'Greatest Hits', 'Classic Rock', 'Hot Country', 'Hit List', 'Easy Listening', 'SPA', and 'TikTok Radio', there's something for every music lover.



The world's only FAST channel dedicated to quizzes, Ultimate Trivia by Stingray, provides viewers with a unique opportunity to test their knowledge and compete with others in a variety of categories, including Geography, History, Sports, Arts & Entertainment, Science, and current events.



In addition, viewers will be treated to an array of specialty channels, including:



Stingray Naturescape : Combines stunning scenery and close-ups with soundtracks tailor-made for every moment of the day.

: Combines stunning scenery and close-ups with soundtracks tailor-made for every moment of the day. Qello Concerts by Stingray : Transforms any screen into an immersive concert experience.

: Transforms any screen into an immersive concert experience. Stingray Karaoke : Offers viewers a chance to belt out their favorite tunes.

: Offers viewers a chance to belt out their favorite tunes. Stingray Classica : Dedicated to the world's most renowned classical music, including concerts, operas, ballets, and documentaries.

: Dedicated to the world's most renowned classical music, including concerts, operas, ballets, and documentaries. Stingray Djazz : A haven for jazz lovers, showcasing both traditions and innovation.

: A haven for jazz lovers, showcasing both traditions and innovation. Stingray CMusic: Reinvents music videos to offer a revolutionized version of classical music.



"We are thrilled to be selected as an anchor content partner for TCLtv+," said David Purdy, Chief Revenue Officer of Stingray. "This collaboration will enhance user engagement by offering free access to an unparalleled mix of music-related content worldwide. Our curated music services, video offerings, and specialty programming perfectly complement TCLtv+'s compelling TV offerings."

"TCL is proud to bring high-performance smart TVs to market with a vast range of dynamic content and services to satisfy discerning consumers," said Haohong Wang, General Manager, TCL Research America. "Our advanced manufacturing and picture technology not only deliver incomparable cinematic viewing experiences, they also complement our valued relationships with entertainment partners like Stingray to ensure we're delivering best-in-class products."

