Golden Grail Technology Corp.: Golden Grail Beverages (OTC: GOGY) Announces Spider Energy distribution agreement with Maverick Distribution

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Sept. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Golden Grail Beverages (OTC: GOGY) is proud to announce Maverick Distribution as our distribution partner for Spider Energy in Nebraska, in addition to Cause Water, KOZ Water and Sway Energy.



Maverick Distribution is a family-owned and operated full-service DSD wholesale supplier in Omaha, Nebraska, with over 75 years of wholesale distribution experience. Their product offerings consist of beverages, snacks, food, automotive, general merchandise, cigarettes, cigars, other tobacco, and niche product categories, which are serviced in Central and Eastern Nebraska and Central and Western Iowa. Additionally, they ship to Nebraska, Iowa, South Dakota, and North Dakota via Spee-Dee Delivery.

"Maverick Distribution has been a great partner for our other brands in the Midwest" said Russ Kaffenberger, Chief Revenue Officer of Golden Grail "and we are very happy that Spider Energy will be part of Maverick's distribution channel."

Packed with 240 mg of caffeine, B vitamins, taurine, and other energizing ingredients, Spider Energy has significantly expanded its retail network in the past six months, enhancing its accessibility to consumers. For more information about distributing Spider Energy visit https://goldengrailbeverages.com/ or email Golden Grail Beverages at info@goldengrailbeverages.com.

Golden Grail Beverages (OTC: GOGY), www.GoldenGrailBeverages.com, is a fast-growing company focused on driving innovation, promoting growth, and managing a diverse beverage portfolio with responsible investment. We target brands with a proven sales history, robust retail presence, loyal consumer base, and strong value propositions. Our growing portfolio includes brands within emerging and expanding beverage categories, such as Spider Energy Drink, Sway Energy Drink, Trevi Fruit Essence Water, Tickle Water, Sketch Can for Tweens, Cause Water, KOZ Water, and Scorpion Energy Hemp/CBD. We are dedicated to eco-friendly practices and replacing plastic with more sustainable alternatives to reduce plastic pollution. Golden Grail pledges to do our part to create a sustainable future while maintaining an unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction.

