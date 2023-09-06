Nexio Names Roy Banks as Next CEO

OREM, UT / ACCESSWIRE / September 6, 2023 / Nexio, a leading provider of end-to-end payment and commerce solutions for over 5,000 merchants, announced that Roy Banks has been chosen to lead the company as its new Chief Executive Officer. Banks has served on the Board of Directors of Nexio since 2018. Banks is replacing founder and Chief Executive Officer David Decker, who is stepping down after founding and leading the Company since 2008. Decker will remain on Nexio's Board of Directors.









Banks brings to Nexio more than 20 years of experience in the high-tech software development, e-commerce, internet marketing, and payment processing industries. He most recently served as a CEO of Weave Communications where he led the company's initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange. Prior to that, he was President of the LoadPay Business Unit and a board member for Truckstop where he helped Truckstop's payment initiative grow into the leading payment solution for the transportation industry. Banks has also served as CEO of Network Merchants Inc. and Accelerated Payment Technologies, and as President of Authorize.net. He has a distinguished and proven track record of successfully accelerating the growth and increasing the enterprise value of leading payment technology companies.

"I am thrilled to become the new CEO of Nexio and to be working with the incredible team powering the company," said Roy Banks. "Since its founding, Nexio has evolved into a high-growth payment technology leader focused on solving many of the difficult payment-related problems and challenges facing our customers and partners. I'm excited to fortify and strengthen Nexio but also transform the company as we leverage new technology to innovate and develop solutions that do more than just simply process payments. We help our customers and partners use payment technology to intelligently operate more efficiently, save costs, grow their business, and create long-lasting relationships with their customers. Nexio is uniquely positioned and on the verge of becoming a game-changing, innovative, and disruptive force to the entire payment technology industry."

"We are thrilled to have Roy join as CEO of Nexio," said Robert Niehaus, Chairman of the Board for Nexio and founder of GCP Capital Partners. "Nexio is a fast-growing company, and Roy's extensive experience leading several payment technology companies and his five-year history with Nexio as a board member make him the perfect person to fortify, strengthen, and further transform Nexio. Nexio's Board and investors are excited to see him continue to enhance Nexio's strong technology-led offerings, enabling Nexio to continue to provide innovative products and services for its customers. On behalf of Nexio's board, I want to thank David Decker for his outstanding leadership since founding Nexio in 2008."

About Nexio

Nexio is a payment and commerce solutions platform for agents, ISOs, vertical SaaS, and complex merchant profiles. Nexio's technology and services empower businesses to simplify payment complexity, optimize payment revenue, and scale to meet their needs now and in the future.

Contact Information:

Bryant Blanchard

Chief Financial Officer

bblanchard@nex.io

801-623-4000 x122

SOURCE: Nexio

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/781286/nexio-names-roy-banks-as-next-ceo