Foundation Software Wins 18th NorthCoast 99 Top Workplace Award

STRONGSVILLE, OH / ACCESSWIRE / September 6, 2023 / Foundation Software - provider of best-in-class construction software and services - has been honored with the NorthCoast 99 Top Workplace Award.

NorthCoast 99 is ERC's annual recognition program that honors 99 great Northeast Ohio workplaces. Recipients are chosen based on demonstrated core values, achievement of goals, benefits and employee satisfaction surveys.

Reflecting on this award, President and CEO of Foundation Software Mike Ode praised his dedicated employees, saying, "We are honored to be among the NorthCoast Top Workplaces. Foundation Software values every employee and their contribution to the success of our company. We hope to continue to cultivate an atmosphere of support for our workers."

Foundation has won 18 NorthCoast 99 Top Workplace awards and has retained loyal employees by establishing a culture of support and appreciation with company-wide free perks like exercise classes, event tickets and weekly catered meals. The entire Foundation team has active input in selecting the additional benefits they're given each month, and they enjoy an office atmosphere that promotes a healthy work-life balance. Employees are also offered free educational opportunities so they can gain additional experiences and skills.

Ode plans to keep this momentum going, saying, "Our amazing team is what makes our company growth possible. Maintaining a healthy workplace environment will always be a top priority."

To learn more about Foundation Software, visit foundationsoft.com.

