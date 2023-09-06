Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 06.09.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 697 internationalen Medien
DER Innovationsführer der KI-Revolution jetzt noch zu Sommerschlussverkaufs-Preisen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
06.09.2023 | 19:02
137 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Foundation Software Wins 18th NorthCoast 99 Top Workplace Award

STRONGSVILLE, OH / ACCESSWIRE / September 6, 2023 / Foundation Software - provider of best-in-class construction software and services - has been honored with the NorthCoast 99 Top Workplace Award.

Foundation Software Logo

Foundation Software Logo

NorthCoast 99 is ERC's annual recognition program that honors 99 great Northeast Ohio workplaces. Recipients are chosen based on demonstrated core values, achievement of goals, benefits and employee satisfaction surveys.

Reflecting on this award, President and CEO of Foundation Software Mike Ode praised his dedicated employees, saying, "We are honored to be among the NorthCoast Top Workplaces. Foundation Software values every employee and their contribution to the success of our company. We hope to continue to cultivate an atmosphere of support for our workers."

Foundation has won 18 NorthCoast 99 Top Workplace awards and has retained loyal employees by establishing a culture of support and appreciation with company-wide free perks like exercise classes, event tickets and weekly catered meals. The entire Foundation team has active input in selecting the additional benefits they're given each month, and they enjoy an office atmosphere that promotes a healthy work-life balance. Employees are also offered free educational opportunities so they can gain additional experiences and skills.

Ode plans to keep this momentum going, saying, "Our amazing team is what makes our company growth possible. Maintaining a healthy workplace environment will always be a top priority."

To learn more about Foundation Software, visit foundationsoft.com.

Contact Information

Tracie Kuczkowski
VP of Marketing
tak@foundationsoft.com
(800) 246-0800

SOURCE: Foundation Software

.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/781162/foundation-software-wins-18th-northcoast-99-top-workplace-award

Megatrend Künstliche Intelligenz
Steigen Sie jetzt ein und nutzen Sie die einmalige Chance, die Ihnen die KI-Revolution bietet! Wir zeigen Ihnen 3 ETFs für zukunftsorientierte Anleger.
Hier klicken
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.