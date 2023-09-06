Grace Kim brings two decades' experience in financial strategy and business development for private and public companies

She has a deep track record of leveraging high-impact relationships with Wall Street to optimize capital development strategy and maximize long-term value creation

As an experienced biopharma financial strategy partner with deep executive network across the industry, Dr Kim will contribute the following to achieve MedinCell's objectives: Build strategic positioning and relationships with high profile US biopharma asset management, prominent sell-side and buy-side analysts, and broad life science stakeholders Advise and support US financial strategy Support business development



Regulatory News:

MedinCell (Paris:MEDCL):

"We are very proud to welcome Grace, who is recognized as one of the best US investor relations strategists," said Christophe Douat, CEO of MedinCell. "I'm already seeing the impact of her actions. She has a deep understanding of the US pharma and biotech capital world. I'm convinced that she will leverage this understanding to support our strategy, increase our visibility, build demand, and create long-term value. We need to build on the burgeoning interest in MedinCell from top tier US pharma and biotech institutional investors that has followed the commercial launch of UZEDY and the recognition of the first-in-class blockbuster potential of mdc-TJK, an olanzapine long-acting injectable also based on MedinCell's technology, currently in Phase 3."

"Led by discussions with top US biotech analysts and diligence, I am impressed by MedinCell's team, recent achievements, and the strong potential of its pipeline of next-evolution products developed to serve unmet medical needs," said Dr Kim. "MedinCell is among the most promising companies I have reviewed, and it is a great honor to work with the executive team at this critical inflection point."

Dr Kim has served senior executive roles at public and private companies including Chief Strategy Officer, Head of Investor Relations, and Chief Business Officer. She has also led two biopharma investor relations/corporate development advisories in Senior Vice President and Founder roles including Burns McClellan, the oldest biotech IR company in the U.S. Companies she has worked with include BeiGene, BioMarin, Cullinan Oncology, Aimmune (Nestlé) and many other biotechs of diverse therapeutic areas, including CNS and oncology. Dr Kim earned a doctorate in pharmacology from the University of Florida with post-doc immunology and graduate studies at the University of Chicago. She was a science writer in her early career and advised on drug analysis via proprietary database. Dr Kim is published in Nature Clinical Oncology and holds an adjunct faculty position at Columbia University.

About MedinCell

MedinCell is a commercial-stage technology pharmaceutical company developing long-acting injectable drugs in many therapeutic areas. Our innovative treatments aim to guarantee compliance with medical prescriptions, to improve the effectiveness and accessibility of medicines, and to reduce their environmental footprint. They combine already known and used active ingredients with our proprietary BEPO technology which controls the delivery of a drug at a therapeutic level for several days, weeks or months from the subcutaneous or local injection of a simple deposit of a few millimeters, entirely bioresorbable. The first treatment based on BEPO technology, intended for the treatment of schizophrenia, was approved by the FDA in April 2023, and is now distributed in the United States by Teva under the name UZEDY (BEPO technology is licensed to Teva under the name SteadyTeq).

We collaborate with leading pharmaceutical companies and foundations to improve global health through new treatment options. Based in Montpellier, MedinCell currently employs more than 140 people representing more than 25 different nationalities.

UZEDY and SteadyTeq are trademarks of Teva Pharmaceuticals

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding Company's expectations for (i) the timing, progress and outcome of its clinical trials; (ii) the clinical benefits and competitive positioning of its product candidates; (iii) its ability to obtain regulatory approvals, commence commercial production and achieve market penetration and sales; (iv) its future product portfolio; (v) its future partnering arrangements; (vi) its future capital needs, capital expenditure plans and ability to obtain funding; and (vii) prospective financial matters regarding our business. Although the Company believes that its expectations are based on reasonable assumptions, any statements other than statements of historical facts that may be contained in this press release relating to future events are forward-looking statements and subject to change without notice, factors beyond the Company's control and the Company's financial capabilities.

These statements may include, but are not limited to, any statement beginning with, followed by or including words or phrases such as "objective," "believe," "anticipate," "expect," "foresee," "aim," "intend," "may," "anticipate," "estimate," "plan," "project," "will," "may," "probably," "potential," "should," "could" and other words and phrases of the same meaning or used in negative form. Forward-looking statements are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties beyond the Company's control that may, if any, cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those anticipated or expressed explicitly or implicitly by such forward-looking statements. A list and description of these risks, contingencies and uncertainties can be found in the documents filed by the Company with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (the "AMF") pursuant to its regulatory obligations, including the Company's registration document, registered with the AMF on September 4, 2018, under number I. 18-062 (the "Registration Document"), as well as in the documents and reports to be published subsequently by the Company. In particular, readers' attention is drawn to the section entitled "Facteurs de Risques" on page 26 of the Registration Document.

Any forward-looking statements made by or on behalf of the Company speak only as of the date they are made. Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ materially from those anticipated by the forward-looking statements, including in the event that new information becomes available. The Company's update of one or more forward-looking statements does not imply that the Company will make any further updates to such forward-looking statements or other forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

This press release is for information purposes only. The information contained herein does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy or subscribe for the Company's shares in any jurisdiction, in particular in France. Similarly, this press release does not constitute investment advice and should not be treated as such. It is not related to the investment objectives, financial situation, or specific needs of any recipient. It should not deprive the recipients of the opportunity to exercise their own judgment. All opinions expressed in this document are subject to change without notice. The distribution of this press release may be subject to legal restrictions in certain jurisdictions. Persons who come to know about this press release are encouraged to inquire about, and required to comply with, these restrictions.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230906422457/en/

Contacts:

David Heuzé Head of Communications

david.heuze@medincell.com +33 (0)6 83 25 21 86

Media Relations

Nicolas Mérigeau

medincell@newcap.eu +33 (0)1 44 71 94 94

Investor Relations France

Louis-Victor Delouvrier/Alban Dufumier

medincell@newcap.eu +33 (0)1 44 71 94 94

US Financial IR Strategy

Grace Kim

grace.kim@medincell.com +1 (646) 991-4023