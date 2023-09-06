Raydiant Unveils Raydiant+ as the Ultimate Streaming Hub for QSR and Retail Leaders

Raydiant+ at the Nexus of Entertainment and Business: Channeling Netflix and Disney for Tomorrow's Retail and QSR Leaders.

As organizations increasingly pivot to prioritize experience-driven models, Raydiant+ aims to become the go-to platform to support professionals in making this transition. Designed with the same ethos of platforms like Disney and Netflix, Raydiant+ will offer a continuous stream of information and entertainment. The primary aim is to strengthen bonds with customers and foster a unified vision within the business community

Ryan Helmstetler, VP of Marketing at Raydiant, commented, "With Raydiant+, our goal is to bridge knowledge gaps, foster collaboration, and be the catalyst for innovation in retail and QSR. It's more than just content; it's about building a community."

At launch, the platform will feature:

Retail Experience Show: Conversations with notable brands about their experiential strategies.

QSR Experience Show: Insights from leading QSR brands on crafting standout dining experiences.

Brick and Mortar Reborn: Exploring the resurgence and reinvention of physical storefronts in today's digital age.

AI in Retail: Delving into the transformative potential of AI in retail.

Furthermore, Raydiant+ has announced that there are three more shows currently under development, promising a broad array of content for its community. For those looking to get ahead in the fast-evolving retail and QSR spaces, Raydiant+ promises to be an invaluable resource.

About Raydiant:

Raydiant is the leading in-location Experience OS for the world's most renowned restaurants, retail, hospitality, banking, and brands. With Raydiant, franchise managers, IT, marketing, and communications executives can scale their brick-and-mortar operations more effectively, reduce anxiety from outdated technology oversight, and seamlessly create more engaging and personalized in-store experiences that keep customers buying more. Raydiant works with nearly 5,500 brands, from SMB to enterprise, including Johnson and Johnson, Nestlé, Unilever, The Estée Lauder Companies, Paradies Legerdiere, Red Bull, Chick-Fil-A, Sunglass Hut, and Wahlburgers. Founded in April 2017, Raydiant is headquartered in San Francisco, California, and has raised $50 million from 8VC, Atomic Ventures, Lerer Hippeau, Mark Wahlberg Investments, Bloomberg Beta, Gaingels, Illuminate Ventures, Transmedia Capital, Ron Conway. To learn more, visit www.raydiant.com.

