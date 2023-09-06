Zeebu, at the forefront of B2B on-chain invoice settlements for the telecom sector, is excited to declare its participation in TOKEN2049, set for 13-14 September in Singapore

Singapore, Singapore, and New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - September 6, 2023) - In a pivotal moment for the telecom carrier sector's adoption of blockchain, Zeebu is poised to unveil its revolutionary platform at the prestigious TOKEN2049 event. Zeebu, the world's first B2B on-chain invoice settlement platform, leverages the full potential of blockchain to transform invoice settlement processes in the telecom carriers industry, embodying a vision for a transparent and highly efficient ecosystem. As the telecom industry stands at the threshold of innovation, Zeebu's groundbreaking platform promises to redefine industry standards and enhance transparency in the sector. The forthcoming showcase at TOKEN2049 marks a significant milestone in Zeebu's journey towards revolutionizing telecom carrier operations.





ZEEBU Announces Participation in TOKEN2049

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9888/179706_zeebu-token2049.jpg

"The telecom carrier industry's B2B invoice settlement, with all its intricacies, demands a paradigm shift. Traditional systems are shackled with inefficiencies that only blockchain can rectify. At Zeebu, we're not just envisioning this paradigm shift; we're creating it," stated Dr. Raghavendar Hunasgi, Co-founder & CMO of Zeebu.



Deemed as "Asia's Premier Web3 Conference," TOKEN2049 is poised to kick off at the iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore. With Zeebu in the spotlight, attendees will witness a vivid demonstration of how blockchain is fundamentally reshaping B2B settlements for telecom carriers. Add to that fascinating sessions directed by Zeebu's leaders and ample networking opportunities, the event is sure to be a melting pot of innovation and forward-thinking.

Stepping into the Future at Booth CT1

At the prime spot of Booth CT1, Zeebu stands ready to address the questions of both telecom experts and blockchain enthusiasts alike. Attendees will be provided a firsthand experience of Zeebu's fast, secure, efficient on-chain invoice settlement platform.

"Our association with TOKEN2049 isn't merely about participation; it's a testament to Zeebu's pledge to revolutionize the telecom sector. Being at the forefront of such summits ensures Zeebu remains in-sync with industry shifts. This alignment lets us foster stronger bonds with our community and stakeholders, refine our solutions continually, and catalyze the evolution of the telecom ecosystem through blockchain," Raj Brahmbhatt, CEO & Founder, added in.

Engage with the Zeebu Team

Zeebu extends a warm invitation to all who are at the frontier of the Web3 evolution. Join the Zeebu team at TOKEN2049 and be a part of a future where blockchain redefines the contours of the telecom carriers industry. The opportunity to witness, discuss, and shape the future awaits.

Schedule a meeting here: https://www.zeebu.com/event/token2049

ABOUT ZEEBU

Zeebu is a pioneering on-chain B2B invoice settlement platform tailored for Telecom Carriers, streamlining cross-border payments with transaction times as rapid as 3-7 minutes. With robust KYC protocols and non-custodial wallet support, Zeebu guarantees secure and private payments between Customers & Merchants.

Staying true to the core principles of decentralization, Zeebu is shaping the future of the the Telecom Carrier industry, powered by $ZBU Loyalty Token.

For more information, please visit https://www.zeebu.com

About TOKEN2049:

TOKEN2049, the foremost annual crypto event hosted in Singapore, serves as the premier gathering for the leaders and visionaries of the Web3 industry. With a worldwide perspective, it casts a spotlight on the latest global developments and the expansive potential within the crypto ecosystem. This event harmoniously brings together entrepreneurs, investors, developers, enthusiasts, and media from across the globe, fostering exceptional networking opportunities. TOKEN2049 is projected to draw over 10,000 attendees and a rich array of discussions, keynotes, and side events, spanning topics ranging from regulatory issues to the convergence of AI and crypto, blockchain scalability, and more.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Sneha Biradar

Marketing Manager

Hello@zeebu.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/179706