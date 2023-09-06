Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 6, 2023) - VID Media is pleased to announce that it will host an introductory Town Hall Forum for Dryden Gold Inc. on September 7, at 11:00 am ET/8 am PT.

Trey Wasser, CEO of Dryden Gold and Maura Kolb, President will provide an overview of the excellent exploration opportunities at the Dryden Gold Property in Northwestern Ontario. The project is located in a gold rich area along with neighbours Red Lake Mine, Great Bear and Rainy River and is situated in a highly prospective geological setting with known high-grade gold mineralization across the large property.

Dryden Gold has an experienced management team and board with a track record of building shareholder value, regional property consolidation and exploration success. The company is privately held with several strategic shareholders and is expected to commence an IPO in 2023. For further information on the Company please visit: www.drydengold.com

Please register for the Dryden Gold Town Hall Forum here: https://www.bigmarker.com/vid-conferences/Dryden-Gold-VID-Town-Hall-Forum

VID Media Incorporated, a wholly owned subsidiary of IR.INC, creates meaningful opportunities for investors to have authentic discussions with companies from a cross section of industries, providing investors with the opportunity to have informative conversations and gain fresh perspectives with company executives. Information on VID Media and other products may be found here: https://vidconferences.com/

IR.INC founded THE Mining Investment Event of the North - Canada's Only Tier I Global Mining Investment Conference in 2021. THE Event, held annually in Québec City, Canada is invitation only and hosts over 100 global mining companies. The agenda, brochure, participating companies, speakers & panelists, initiatives and registration applications for issuers and investors may be found here: https://www.themininginvestmentevent.com/

Joanne Jobin

Principal & Founder

IR.INC & VID Media Incorporated

jjobin@irinc.ca

