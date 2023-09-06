Plaza Auto Mall Hosts Annual Backpack Giveaway & Fun Bash, Distributes Over 650 Backpacks to Brooklyn Families on August 31st, Bringing 2023 Total to Over 1650

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 5, 2023 / Plaza Auto Mall, one of the leading NYC-based automotive groups, is proud to announce the successful completion of its annual Backpack Giveaway and Fun Bash. The event is aimed at supporting local families with essential school supplies for the upcoming academic year.

Great Day With The Community

"The importance of education cannot be overstated. That's why we're committed to helping equip students for success," said Adam Rosatti, General Manager of Plaza Auto Mall. "This year, we had the pleasure of distributing over 1650 backpacks filled with school supplies to families throughout Brooklyn."

Community Partnerships Make It Possible

"We couldn't have done it without our partners, whom I'd like to recognize and thank," said Rosatti. This year, Plaza Auto Mall partnered with the NYC Mayor's Community Affairs Team, Council Member Farah Louis, State Senator Persaud, NY Assembly Member Rodneyse Bichotte-Hermelyn, and Council Member Inna Vernikov. Support and contributions also came from grassroots community organizations such as Jewish Community Council of Marine Park (JCCMP), Council Of Jewish Organizations (COJO), Council Of Peoples Organization, as well as the NYPD Community Affairs Unit. "This event would not have been possible without the collective efforts of our amazing community. We extend our deepest thanks to everyone who joined and participated in making this day a resounding success," added Rosatti. "The involvement of JCCMP, COJO, COPO & NYPD as well as our local elected officials was invaluable and really made this year's event special," said Sean Tahzib, Marketing Director for the Plaza group.

For more information, please contact: info@plazacars.com

**About Plaza Auto Mall**:

Spanning more than two city blocks on Nostrand Ave, from Avenue M to Kings Highway, Plaza Auto Mall is one of NYC's premier automotive groups, offering a wide range of new and pre-owned vehicles and services. Founded in 1975 on the principles of integrity, transparency, and community engagement, Plaza Auto Mall is more than just a car dealership-it's a committed partner to the Brooklyn community.

Contact Information

Sean Tahzib

Marketing Director

info@plazacars.com

347-554-6000

