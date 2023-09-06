Tidal Wave Auto Spa Opens Brand-New Locations in Greer, SC, and Kennesaw, GA

Top Five Conveyor Car Wash Company Expands Footprint in South Carolina and Georgia

THOMASTON, GA / ACCESSWIRE / September 6, 2023 / Tidal Wave Auto Spa, one of the fastest-growing express car wash companies in the country, celebrated the opening of two brand-new locations this week in Greer, SC, and Kennesaw, GA.









To celebrate the grand openings, the new Greer and Kennesaw locations are offering free washes 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. through Wednesday, September 13. Additionally, new customers that sign up for an unlimited car wash membership at these locations by September 13 will get their first month of unlimited washes for only $9.97.

"We're thrilled to expand our footprint in Georgia and South Carolina this week," said Tidal Wave Auto Spa founder and CEO Scott Blackstock. "This is our second location in Kennesaw, providing an additional convenient location for our Clean Club members and folks in this community looking for an exceptional car wash experience. Although we've been operating in South Carolina since 2014, our new Greer location joins a community we have not previously been a part of and that our team is looking forward to serving for years to come. Our growth in both states will continue in the coming months with new sites set to open in Dahlonega, Savannah, Thomson, Aiken, Cheraw, Myrtle Beach, and more."

Tidal Wave Auto Spa is committed to providing every customer with an exceptional car wash experience with clean and attractive locations, the highest-quality car washes, and friendly customer service at every location.

The company offers single wash options and unlimited wash memberships to fit any budget, and customers planning to wash more than once a month can save money by joining any of Tidal Wave's Clean Club unlimited wash membership options. Clean Club members can wash at any Tidal Wave location every day of the month for one convenient monthly payment - plus, save time with exclusive club member wash lanes.

The company offers discounted membership plan options for families and fleet plans for businesses needing to wash multiple vehicles. Tidal Wave Auto Spa is proud to be part of the Greer and Kennesaw communities, and offers a fundraising program that makes it easy to raise funds for local schools, churches, civic groups, sports teams and more.

About Tidal Wave Auto Spa

Tidal Wave Auto Spa is an industry-leading conveyor car wash company founded in 1999 by Scott and Hope Blackstock in Thomaston, GA. Tidal Wave is committed to providing cutting-edge car care technology and exceptional customer service at each of their 185 locations spanning 23 states. In 2020, Tidal Wave partnered with Golden Gate Capital to facilitate their accelerated growth across the country. Tidal Wave is one of the top five conveyor car wash companies in the country and has been included in the Inc. 5000 list for America's Fastest Growing Companies since 2020. The company was recognized as a 2023 Champion of Charity Honoree by Professional Carwashing & Detailing and has raised over $3 million dollars for organizations in their communities.

