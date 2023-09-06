AQUACO Resources, Inc.: NO-WILDFIRE.com and N5 Sensors Deploy Wildfire Detection and Protection to reduce Landowners' Risks, Damages, and Insurance Costs

NO-WILDFIRE.com provides landowners with AI-detection by N5SHIELD emergency alerts decreasing human response time for Wildfire Escape, Defense and Survival.

NO-WILDFIRE.com and N5 Sensors are announcing today: One Asset, One Acre, and One Square Mile, and NO-WILDFIRE-N5SHIELD - FireBozz-Firebreak wildfire detection and protection solutions that dramatically reduce response time to combat wildfires and their impacts.

WOODLAND, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 6, 2023 / "N5 Sensors has spent a decade pioneering precise detection solutions and has been selected by the Department of Homeland Security Science & Technology to develop and test rapid, accurate ground based wildfire detection including pilot testing throughout North America with CAL FIRE and other collaborators in 2022-2023. Today's announcement of NO-WILDFIRE-N5SHIELD Detection & Protection solutions increases availability to private and public entities to deploy wildfire solutions with trust. Our partnership with NO-WILDFIRE.com, AQUACO, and FIREBOZZ will enable affordable purchasing and deployment of this groundbreaking product".

-Debra Deininger, CRO, N5 Sensors

NO-WILDFIRE-N5 SHIELD Solutions

One Asset - Any landowner with wildfire concerns can deploy precision wildfire detection for their property that is affordable. Additionally, all NO-WILDFIRE-N5SHIELD solutions are upgradeable with FireBozz firebreaks deployed for their specific land protection needs.

"We are grateful for the NO-WILDFIRE-N5SHIELD breakthrough providing precision Detection and Protection that we can afford to guard our lands and restore trust that our team, winery, and vineyard will survive wildfires in this era of climate change".

-Rob Hendriks, Owner, Aloria Vineyards

"It is clear, if we did not install the sprinklers, the plant would have burned down". Other measures may have been useful but without the sprinklers the site still would have likely burned down." -Lana Kurz, Safety & Risk Director of Interfor

About NO-WILDFIRE.COM

NO-WILDFIRE.COM is a SaaS emergency communications service that provides landowners with guidance from their land's viewpoint to enable wildfire detection, defense, escape, and survival for people, animals, buildings, and inventory. NO-WILDFIRE.COM provides AI-driven alerts for wildfires, temperature, humidity, wind, and air quality to detect and combat wildfires. The NO-WILDFIRE-N5-SHIELD mesh detection and protection network is being expanded with additional Fire-Safe, FireWise, and FirstNet applications and with AI guidance for landowners and emergency personnel.

For more information, please visit www.NO-WILDFIRE.com.

About N5 Sensors

N5 believes that in a world with rapidly changing environmental threats, everyone has access to the right information at the right time to stay safe. N5 has been developing and providing innovative and reliable environmental sensing systems for over 12 years to customers in diverse markets including Defense, Homeland Security and commercial systems. The N5SHIELD was designed to meet the needs of communities and fire fighters to protect against devastating wildfires in the Wildland Urban interface and has been deployed in 10 states and 3 provinces across the US and in Canada.

For more information, please visit www.n5sensors.com.

About FireBozz

FireBozz® is a developer and manufacturer of water dispersal technology for protection against wildfire. FireBozz offers a paradigm change in wildfire operations with Its patented mobile sprinkler technology offering the longest range, lowest weight, most extensive coverage and rapid setup. Established in Western Canada, FireBozz technology has protected millions of dollars of assets, hundreds of jobs, reduced insurance claims, and ensured businesses and homes do not burn during some of the most extreme wildfire events. In the most recent wildfire events FireBozz units have been airlifted directly to wildfire operations from the factory. FireBozz is developing suppression AI on the NO-WILDFIRE-N5-SHIELD mesh detection and protection network.

For more information, please visit www.firebozz.com

About AQUACO

AQUACO Resources is a climate solutions dealer with headquarters in Plymouth, California serving the Gold Country, Wine Country, Central Valley, and Central Coast across 30 rural counties.. AQUACO is a traditional agriculture systems dealer with a sales floor and yet also provides 24/7 NO-WILDFIRE-N5-SHIELD emergency response services for landowners to meet the challenge of climate change. AQUACO pioneered this one-to-one approach to climate solutions over 15 years to address the complexity of Fire, Water, and Power landowner challenges. Patrick McEntee, AQUACO's Co-Founder is a member of ASEV and a California grower since 1992. Mr. McEntee is a CleanTech Open Ambassador. AQUACO partners include: BioFiltro, BioLargo, N5 Sensors, FireBozz, Pioneer Water Tanks, Rockwell Engineering, and Rockwell-H2.

For more information, please visit www.aquacoresources.com

About AgStart

AgStart is the host of 2023 ClimateTech at its incubator facility in Woodland, California. AgStart is a program of AgTech Innovation Alliance, a registered 501(c)(3) non-profit public benefit corporation focused on advancing innovation in Ag | Food | Health technologies. Since its inception in 2012, AgStart has supported hundreds of ag- and food-tech startup companies through its combination of mentorship, education, community building, and its Lab@AgStart incubator facility.

For more information, please visit www.agstart.org.

Contacts:

Debra Deininger, N5 Sensors (303) 669-8194 Rod Szasz, FireBozz (250) 713-5226 Patrick McEntee, NO-WILDFIRE (408) 621-6570 David Webb, AQUACO (636) 234-6393 Brad Rockwell, Rockwell Engineering (714) 305-3300 Nick Rockwell, Rockwell-H2 (510) 960-0261 Ken Odom, Happy Paws Kennels (916) 202-7707 Colin Chatfield Pioneer Water Tanks (916) 425-7784 Sarah Haupt, BioFiltro (714) 496-4223 Rob Hendriks, Aloria Vineyards (209) 213-9844 John Selep, AgStart (916) 835-1736

SOURCE: AQUACO Resources, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/781373/no-wildfirecom-and-n5-sensors-deploy-wildfire-detection-and-protection-to-reduce-landowners-risks-damages-and-insurance-costs