Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 06.09.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 697 internationalen Medien
DER Innovationsführer der KI-Revolution jetzt noch zu Sommerschlussverkaufs-Preisen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2P8AW | ISIN: US9713781048 | Ticker-Symbol: WS11
München
06.09.23
08:02 Uhr
38,600 Euro
-0,200
-0,52 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
WILLSCOT MOBILE MINI HOLDINGS CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WILLSCOT MOBILE MINI HOLDINGS CORP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
38,00038,80022:57
38,40038,60022:00
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
06.09.2023 | 22:11
148 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp.: WillScot Mobile Mini to Participate in RBC Capital Markets Global Industrials Conference

PHOENIX, Sept. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. ("WillScot Mobile Mini" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: WSC), the North American leader in innovative temporary space solutions, today announced that Brad Soultz, Chief Executive Officer, and Matt Jacobsen, Senior Vice President of Finance, will participate in a presentation and host private investor meetings at the RBC Capital Markets Global Industrials Conference in Las Vegas, NV, on September 12, 2023. The presentation will take place at 9:45 am PT.

About WillScot Mobile Mini

WillScot Mobile Mini trades on the Nasdaq stock exchange under the ticker symbol "WSC." Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, the Company is a leading business services provider specializing in innovative and flexible temporary space solutions. The Company's diverse product offering includes modular office complexes, mobile offices, classrooms, temporary restrooms, portable storage containers, climate-controlled storage units, and a thoughtfully curated selection of furnishings, appliances, and other services so its solutions are turnkey for customers. WillScot Mobile Mini services diverse end markets across all sectors of the economy from a network of approximately 240 branch locations and additional drop lots throughout the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Additional Information and Where to Find It

Additional information can be found on the company's website at www.willscotmobilemini.com.

Contact Information
Investor Inquiries: Media Inquiries:
Nick Girardi Jake Saylor
investors@willscotmobilemini.com jake.saylor@willscot.com

Megatrend Künstliche Intelligenz
Steigen Sie jetzt ein und nutzen Sie die einmalige Chance, die Ihnen die KI-Revolution bietet! Wir zeigen Ihnen 3 ETFs für zukunftsorientierte Anleger.
Hier klicken
© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.