Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices GA Properties - New Homes Division: Unveiling the Aurora Collection at Trilith: A Paradigm-Shift in Sustainable Living in Atlanta Georgia

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / September 6, 2023 / In a testament to its unwavering commitment to innovation and sustainability, the Town at Trilith proudly unveils its highly anticipated Aurora Collection. These cutting-edge homes, slated for release this spring, represent a remarkable fusion of forward-thinking design and energy-saving technology. Nestled within the vibrant community adjacent to Trilith Studios, these homes are poised to redefine modern living while embracing nature's bounty and reducing environmental impact.

A Vision of Efficiency: Aurora Collection's Unique Identity

The Aurora Collection, a masterpiece crafted by the renowned Trilith Development team, introduces a fresh perspective on modern living. Comprising 14 distinctive homes, this collection exudes light-heartedness, innovation, and a profound connection with the natural world. Each home is a canvas where architecture, landscaping, and natural light converge to create an oasis of tranquility-a retreat from the demands of daily life.

Sustainability Meets Innovation: Net-Neutral Living

At the core of the Aurora Collection lies a steadfast commitment to sustainability. These homes embrace net-neutral living through a combination of electrification, geothermal power, and cutting-edge energy-saving technologies. Smart battery-operated packages and energy-efficient appliances amplify the homes' eco-friendly footprint. The roofs are designed with optional solar panels in mind, while the parking structures integrate solar arrays to further slash monthly costs and promote sustainability. Homeowners can anticipate energy savings of over 70% compared to similar residences in Atlanta.

Crafting the Future: Aurora's Architectural Aesthetics

The Aurora Collection captivates with its blend of stucco, wood, and metal facades, harmonizing with the natural surroundings. Comprising three bedrooms and three bathrooms, each home is a testament to meticulous craftsmanship and a futuristic vision of courtyard living. The interiors are thoughtfully oriented towards private courtyards, allowing homeowners to bask in abundant natural light and find solace in the embrace of nature.

Trilith's Commitment Continues: Embracing Green Living

Brett Baker, Director of Residential Construction at Trilith, affirms the commitment to environmentally friendly living. "Our aim is to create not only beautiful homes but also environmentally conscious living spaces," says Baker. Each residence adheres to the highest standards of sustainability and craftsmanship, ensuring that residents not only experience luxury but also play a part in conserving the planet.

About Trilith: Where Innovation and Creativity Converge

Nestled within the scenic expanse of south metro Atlanta, the Town at Trilith emerges as a beacon for creatives, storytellers, and visionaries alike. This meticulously planned 235-acre master-planned residential and mixed-use project stands adjacent to Trilith Studios, the iconic film studio renowned for hosting the Marvel's Avengers and Spider-Man films.

A Canvas for Creativity: Trilith's Grand Vision

Envisioned as a gathering place for artists, makers, and those who cherish the art of storytelling, Trilith presents a European-inspired community that redefines modern living. Comprising a tapestry of 750 single-family homes, 600 multi-family lofts, 300 hotel rooms, and an impressive 270,000 square feet of remarkable restaurants, retail, office, and commercial space, Trilith seamlessly blends creativity with commerce.

Green Spaces and Geothermal Communities: A Sanctuary of Nature

Nature finds its home at Trilith, with an astonishing 51% of the development dedicated to lush green spaces, currently adorned with over 1,000 trees. This commitment to preserving the natural world extends to the creation of the largest geothermal community in the United States, a testament to Trilith's harmonious relationship with the environment. Residents will savor 15 miles of nature trails, 54 acres of pristine forest, and meticulously landscaped parks that invite both leisure and reflection.

Architects of Vision: The Trilith Development Team

At the helm of Trilith's transformation stands President Rob Parker, a visionary leader committed to shaping a community that transcends boundaries. Collaborating with the likes of town planner and residential designer Lew Oliver Inc., commercial real estate firm Pace Lynch Corporation, and the esteemed Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties' New Homes Division led by President Lori Lane , Trilith's development team brings together a symphony of talents to craft a truly remarkable living experience.

With an unwavering commitment to innovation, sustainability, and the art of storytelling, Trilith emerges as more than just a community-it's a canvas where dreams find a home, where creativity flourishes, and where every corner is an invitation to reimagine what's possible.

Contact:

New Homes Division - Lori Lane of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices GA Properties

Email: newhomes@bhhsgeorgia.com

Organization: Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices GA Properties

Address: 100 Mansell Court East Suite 115, Roswell, Georgia 30076

Phone: (678) 352-3314

Website: https://newhomesdivisionga.com

SOURCE: Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices GA Properties - New Homes Division

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/781320/unveiling-the-aurora-collection-at-trilith-a-paradigm-shift-in-sustainable-living-in-atlanta-georgia