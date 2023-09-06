NSHN: National Sports Health Network Announces Appointment of NHL Veteran Riley Cote to Its Advisory Board

In his post-hockey career, Cote is dedicated to helping people improve quality of life through holistic, natural and alternative medicines

WEST CHESTER, PA / ACCESSWIRE / September 6, 2023 / The National Sports Health Network (NSHN), a curated network of healthcare providers that specifically works with former elite athletes to provide access to the best medical care available, today announced that NHL veteran and former AHL coach Riley Cote has joined its Advisory Board. In this role, he will work with the company to help raise awareness about NSHN within the sports community and with other elite athletes.

"We are excited for Riley to join our Advisory Board and look forward to leaning into his experience as a former elite athlete, coach and wellness professional to raise awareness and further advance our mission of providing access to the best quality care for elite athletes," said Jamaal May, President of National Sports Health Network."

Cote, a former hockey left winger and assistant coach with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms of the American Hockey League (AHL), played eight years of professional hockey, including four in the National Hockey League (NHL) with the Philadelphia Flyers. Since retiring from the sport in 2010 with concussion-related injuries, Cote has taken a passion in helping both himself and others enhance their lives through holistic, natural and alternative medicines. He attended the American Institute of Holistic Theology and studied different philosophies related to exercise and recovery, nutrition and overall wellness. He has also developed his own Cote Culture Mindfulness Practice, which helps people become more aware and in tune with themselves with the end goal of increasing quality of life. In April 2023, Cote also co-produced the ESPN E60 segment, "Peace of Mind," which examines the use of psychedelics in the mental health treatment of athletes.

"To have a leader of Riley's caliber join us at the National Sports Health Network is such important validation for our work and mission to advance the health and wellness of elite athletes," said NSHN principal and EnableHealth Managing Partner, Mark Stevens. "We are thrilled to have Riley's courage, vision, compassion, and commitment to athletes on the Board, get set for exciting things to come!"

Riley joins a prestigious group of existing Advisory Board Members, which includes former Olympic tennis player and ambassador for Athletes for Care, Jeanine Martin, technical advisor and CTO of Health2047, Charles Aunger, Executive Director of the Center for Health Systems Innovation (CHSI), William Pavia, PhD, and Managing Director of CSD HealthIT Advisors, Capri Dye.

For athletes, the NSHN serves as a communications concierge to connect each athlete to his or her physician of choice to ensure the finest care possible. For providers, patients are placed based on condition and geography, and NSHN equips providers with patients' background information, medical status and history. NSHN is currently in its pre-seed funding round.

About National Sports Health Network

The National Sports Health Network (NSHN) was founded with a goal and mission of meeting the moral imperative to provide former elite athletes with access to the best medical care available. While athletes are actively engaged in their sport, they have access to the finest health care at no cost; however, upon retirement, most lose access to that care. NSHN is committed to offering personalized, concierge care through its highly curated national network of specialty physicians and providing access to better care and customer experience at a lower cost for elite athletes in their post-season. As more and more athletes speak out about leaving hyper-competitive environments, often after career-ending injuries, it's time to focus on the aftercare of elite competitors. For more information, visit https://www.nshn.health/.

