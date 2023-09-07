Neapolitan Pizza Ltd. is Delivering Pizza Garden and La Ruota to the Toronto and Calgary Franchise Expos

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 6, 2023 / Neapolitan Pizza Ltd. , the Vancouver-based pizza enterprise founded by Kubilay Demirel, is preparing to showcase its pizza concepts to potential investors and franchisees at the upcoming Toronto Franchise Expo and Calgary Franchise Expo. By highlighting business models based around the Neapolitan pizza, Neapolitan Pizza Ltd. aims to attract new allies to the company mission of expanding the brand globally.

At the expos, Neapolitan Pizza Ltd. will showcase strategies for creating unique business models that cater to pizza enthusiasts. By leaning into one distinct pizza concept, the company sets out to differentiate itself from competitors that attempt to bea one-stop-shop. The pizza brand seeks to create unique franchise opportunities for entrepreneurs that are looking for a point of entry into the pizza world. The pizza franchise concepts that will be showcased are:

The Pizza Garden concept - a rustic Neapolitan pizza with gourmet ingredients.

The La Ruota concept - a luxury fine dining experience centered around an elevated Neapolitan, offered with the optional additions of pastas, desserts, and wines.

The Canadian pizza market will be worth an estimated $1.23 billion by 2026 and Neapolitan Pizza Ltd. is looking to seize a greater market share. By taking part in two of the largest franchise expos in North America, the company is setting out to convert over 15,000 annual attendees into potential patrons and partners.

The Toronto Franchise Expo and Calgary Franchise Expo both provide educational platforms for participants to gather comprehensive company insights through workshops and seminars. However, attendees can also schedule one-on-one consultations with company representatives for a more tailored fact-finding experience.

Neapolitan Pizza Ltd.'s presence at the expos will give interested parties an exclusive opportunity to meet the Neapolitan team and better explore franchise packages. For investors seeking new opportunities in the food industry, joining the company's franchise program is an opportunity to manage a business model that is continuously assessed and evaluated real-time in the field.

With a growing portfolio of established brands, the company aims to offer low-risk solutions that franchisees can attempt to replicate in their respective markets. Neapolitan Pizza Ltd. is actively seeking pizza enthusiasts and global entrepreneurs excited about the pizza business and eager to cultivate a lasting franchise experience.

As Neapolitan Pizza Ltd. prepares to introduce its lineup to expo attendees, the brand is looking to position itself for expansion and perpetual success in the competitive food industry. Whether a seasoned investor or first-time business owner, Neapolitan Pizza Ltd. aims to share a recipe for franchising success in the world of pizza.

The Toronto Franchise Expo is a biannual event, held in both the fall and spring. The upcoming expo is scheduled for September 9-10, 2023, at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre.

The Calgary Franchise Expo is an annual event held in November. The next Calgary expo will take place on November 18-19, 2023, at the BMO Centre.

About Neapolitan Pizza Ltd.

Neapolitan Pizza Ltd., founded by Kubilay Demirel, is a pizza company based in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. Pizza Garden was introduced in 2012 as a Neapolitan style pizza concept, which led to the birth of Neapolitan Pizza Ltd.

In 2016, La Ruota was added to its portfolio as a luxury dining experience centered around elevating Neapolitan style pizza beyond casual dining, while catering to a more affluent demographic.

Neapolitan Pizza Ltd. offers franchise opportunities to entice investors to enter the ascending global industry of pizza.

