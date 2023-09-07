USMilitary.com Network: USMilitary.com Offering Network of Websites to Help Military Branches to Meet Their Recruiting Goals

USMilitary.com, a network of websites packed with helpful information for military recruiting prospects, is prepared to ease the military recruiting crisis.

DESTIN, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 6, 2023 / USMilitary.com has an engaged database of more than 500,000 people, including military influencers and websites reaching more than 592,000 monthly visits, and wants to provide qualified military prospects without lowering standards.





Military Recruiting

Military Recruiting Shortage Can Be Avoided

According to the Washington Post, July 4, 2023, "America's armed services are failing to meet their recruiting goals, with the Army in particular suffering the worst shortfalls in five decades."

The issue isn't just about numbers. According to L.C. Fowler, the publisher of the USMilitary.com network, lowering recruiting standards directly impacts national security. "Lowering recruiting requirements, missing recruiting goals, and spending hundreds of millions on recruiting campaigns are unnecessary, along with discussions of a possible draft."

Congress has grappled with the future of the draft for years. Fowler said a military draft and lowering entrance standards can be avoided by meeting its recruitment goals.

In previous years, USMilitary.com provided up to 10,000 qualified prospects to the Army per month, plus an additional 6,000 to the Navy alone. The military can reach its targets using recruiting networks provided by USMilitary.com, such as its mailing list with more than 500,000 engaged members, influencers, and website traffic. For years, USMilitary.com provided Navy Recruiting Command with leads at a volume and cost-per-lead that could not be beaten, Fowler said.

The Army faces challenges such as a shrinking pool of eligible young Americans, the impact of COVID-19, and high Armed Forces Vocational Aptitude Battery standards - all of which have contributed to missed recruitment targets. The Navy also grapples with issues like stringent entrance exam requirements and pandemic-related disruptions affecting its recruiting efforts.

The Army, National Guard, and Navy do not have to start lowering their standards. Fowler said this would be a powerful, possibly unforgiving blow to all the recruits who did meet existing standards. Instead, he said, the military should use firms like USMilitary.com with a proven record of recruiting success.

USMilitary.com is a network of military websites, including NavySeal.com, Military.net, and many more that provides valuable information for anyone interested in joining the U.S. Military along with active and reservists and their families. USMilitary.com has provided up to 750 age, education, and citizenship-qualified military prospects per day for the Army, Navy, Air Force Reserve, National Guard, and Coast Guard.

For more information, email larry@usmilitary.com.

###

Contact Information

Larry Fowler

President

larry@usmilitary.com

404-358-2224

SOURCE: USMilitary.com

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/781469/usmilitarycom-offering-network-of-websites-to-help-military-branches-to-meet-their-recruiting-goals