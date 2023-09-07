Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 7, 2023) - CENTR Brands Corp. (CSE: CNTR) (FSE: 303) (OTCQB: CNTRF) ("CENTR" or the "Company"), a pioneering force in the functional wellness beverage industry, is thrilled to announce a unique promotional campaign to support the recent launch of CENTR Enhanced. CENTR Enhanced drinks are made for motivated achievers who aim for the stars but need a boost to reach them. The beverages' natural, brain-boosting ingredients, like Cognizin® Citicoline, help support mental energy and focus allowing people to tap into their cognitive potential with every delicious sip(1). To prove the drinks' exceptional power, CENTR is hitting the streets with a one-of-a-kind activation.

Staying focused, despite the odds, is the key to fueling your ambition. And to win a staring contest, you must be focused, alert and attentive. For this activation, Northern Californians who display their concentration get free samples of our product and the chance to win a prize pack, where the only requirement is being alert.

Caption: The CENTR Stare Off Activation

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6356/179828_4cc0ac9f24bd28ee_001full.jpg

The CENTR Stare Off campaign features a 1965 Jeep Kaiser fleet van traveling around Northern California, where participants are invited to test their concentration, focus, and alertness in a staring contest. Contestants will be rewarded with full samples of CENTR Enhanced for their participation. The participant with the longest stare time at the end of each competition day will win a prize package valued at $400.

The Stare Off activation will take place at four key markets in Northern California: San Francisco, San Jose, Santa Cruz & San Luis Obispo; all markets important to CENTR since first launching our portfolio in 2019. In addition, several guerrilla-style marketing and sampling sessions will take place at numerous locations across these cities.

"The importance of this Stare Off activation cannot be overstated. Not only does it invite new consumers into our vibrant brand world, but it also serves as an exciting introduction to the immense potential of nootropics. By participating in the Stare Off, individuals can witness firsthand the power of cognitive enhancement that CENTR Enhanced provides." says Arjan Chima, CEO. "Furthermore, this activation is designed to drive consumers to our key retailers across the focused markets. In doing so, we are fostering a connection between our customers and trusted retail partners, making it easier for consumers to incorporate CENTR Enhanced into their everyday lives. We believe that through this dynamic, interactive experience, we can stimulate curiosity and encourage consumers to explore the full range of CENTR products, thus helping them unlock their true potential in finding their center."

Join us at these locations, amongst others that will be posted on Instagram:

Friday 9.8 - Spark Social Feel Good Friday's 11am-9pm, 601 Mission Bay Blvd North, San Francisco Saturday 9.9 - Spark Social 11am-9pm, 601 Mission Bay Blvd North, San Francisco Friday 9.15 - Spark Social Feel Good Friday's 11am-9pm, 601 Mission Bay Blvd North, San Francisco Sunday 9.17 - Haight Ashbury St Fair 11am-5:30pm, Haight St & Ashbury St., San Francisco Saturday 9.23 - SJ Panana Night Market 12pm-10pm, 375 S. 2nd St, San Jose Sunday 9.24 - SJ Panana Night Market 12pm-10pm, 375 S. 2nd St, San Jose Saturday 10.7 - Vintage VW Car Show 8am-3pm, Santa Cruz Wharf - 21 Municipal Wharf, Santa Cruz

Stay focused, stay alert, and fuel your ambition with CENTR Enhanced. All you need to do is keep your eyes on the prize.

For more information about CENTR Enhanced and the Stare Off activation, please visit our website or follow us on social media @findyourcentr.

About CENTR Brands Corp.

CENTR Brands Corp. is one of North America's leading functional wellness beverage companies dedicated to promoting holistic well-being. With a commitment to providing high-quality products and exceptional customer experiences, CENTR offers a range of functional wellness beverages that support individuals in their pursuit of balanced and healthy lifestyles. By leveraging innovative technology and embracing consumer-centric strategies, CENTR empowers customers to prioritize their well-being and discover the benefits of wellness beverages.

The Company produces CENTR and CENTR Sugar Free, both sparkling, low calorie CBD beverages; CENTR Instant, a family of on-the-go, adaptogen-based CBD powders; and CENTR Enhanced, a refreshing, ZERO calorie, non-CBD, nootropic and adaptogen sparkling water incorporating a variety of science-backed ingredients.

The Company's ethos revolves around functional efficacy, exceptional flavor, and visual design that resonate with consumers seeking a well-rounded approach to wellness.

For more information on CENTR Brands visit www.findyourcentr.com or contact us at media@findyourcentr.com. Be sure to follow us on social media @findyourcentr. Consumers that do not yet have a local CENTR Brands retailer can visit our online store at: www.findyourcentr.com. The CENTR Brands app is now available for download on either the App store or Google Play store.

Sources:

(1) Cognizin website: https://cognizin.com/en Kyowa Hakko USA Inc. September 6, 2023

