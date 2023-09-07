Anzeige
Donnerstag, 07.09.2023
WKN: A2QJV6 | ISIN: NL00150002Q7 | Ticker-Symbol: 05Y
Tradegate
06.09.23
18:45 Uhr
11,800 Euro
-0,360
-2,96 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
VIVORYON THERAPEUTICS NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VIVORYON THERAPEUTICS NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
11,74012,18006.09.
12,02012,30006.09.
Dow Jones News
07.09.2023 | 07:31
254 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Press Release: Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V. Reports -2-

Press Release: Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V. Reports H1 2023 Financial Results and Highlights Operational Progress

Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V. Reports H1 2023 Financial Results and Highlights Operational Progress 

-- Both VIVIAD and VIVA-MIND studies on track; final data from VIVIAD 
   expected in Q1/2024, and a study update on VIVA-MIND expected in Q4/2023 
 
  -- Varoglutamstat demonstrates very encouraging safety data with no 
   drug-related ARIAs at therapeutic dose of 600 mg twice daily, a dose 
   demonstrated to result in nearly 90% target occupancy 
 
  -- DSMB meeting results support current protocol for VIVIAD and VIVA-MIND 
   studies 
 
  -- Frank Weber, MD, assumed Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Anne Doering, 
   CFA, assumed Chief Strategy & Investor Relations Officer (CS&IRO) 
   position 
 
  -- Appointed Kugan Sathiyanandarajah and Prof. Morten Asser Karsdal, MSc, 
   PhD, mMBA as Non-Executive Board members 
 
  -- Bolstered financial position with successful private placement of EUR 25 
   million to support ongoing clinical development, extending cash runway 
   into 2H/2024 
 
  -- Management to host conference call today at 3:00 pm CEST (9:00 am EDT)

Halle (Saale) / Munich, Germany, September 7, 2023 -- Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V. (Euronext Amsterdam: VVY; NL00150002Q7) (Vivoryon), a clinical stage company focused on the discovery and development of small molecule medicines to modulate the activity and stability of pathologically altered proteins, today announced financial results for the six-month period ended June 30, 2023, and provided an update on its corporate progress. The report is available on the Company's website https://www.vivoryon.com/investors-news/financial-information/

"We enter into the second half of 2023 with key milestones achieved and a strong cash position bringing us beyond the VIVIAD Phase 2b study read-out, an exceptionally talented, passionate team, encouraging safety results at 600 mg twice daily in the VIVIAD study of varoglutamstat and a precision recruitment strategy applied to successfully identify the right patients for VIVIAD," said Frank Weber, MD, CEO of Vivoryon. "Our achievements from the first half of this year include a successful fundraise significantly extending our cash runway and supportive independent Data Safety Monitoring Board decisions for VIVIAD and VIVA-MIND. We are laser focused on delivering VIVIAD study results in the first quarter of 2024 and monitor study progress as well as blinded safety and efficacy outcome parameters continuously. With varoglutamstat's favorable safety profile, ease of administration, and strong signs of efficacy and synaptic improvement, we believe we are uniquely positioned to bring a highly differentiated, potentially first-in-class therapeutic option to patients with Alzheimer's disease."

H1 2023 and Post-Period Portfolio Highlights

Varoglutamstat Clinical Program:

Varoglutamstat is a differentiated investigational small-molecule medicine in development to treat Alzheimer's disease (AD). It is currently being investigated in two large Phase 2 studies, VIVIAD (NCT04498650) in Europe and VIVA-MIND (NCT03919162) in the U.S., where it continues to show evidence of a favorable safety profile at the therapeutic dose of 600 mg twice daily (BID), a dose demonstrated to result in a target occupancy of nearly 90%.

Varoglutamstat is designed to prevent N3pE-Abeta formation, rather than aiming to clear existing plaques, making it an intervention upstream of other approaches such as monoclonal antibodies (mAbs). Through a second mode of action, varoglutamstat also modulates neuroinflammation via the CCL2 pathway, which, in turn, has an impact on tau pathology.

VIVIAD

VIVIAD (NCT04498650) is a state-of-the-art Phase 2b study being conducted in Europe and designed to evaluate the safety, tolerability, and efficacy of varoglutamstat in 259 (final number of randomized participants) subjects with mild cognitive impairment (MCI) and mild AD. 

-- In March 2023, Vivoryon announced an update on the clinical development 
   of varoglutamstat, including the VIVIAD trial, at the International 
   Conference on Alzheimer's and Parkinson's Diseases and related 
   neurological disorders (AD/PD) in Gothenburg, Sweden. As of the data 
   cut-off date of January 5, 2023, over 100 of the 259 participants 
   randomized into the VIVIAD study had been treated for at least 48 weeks. 
   Varoglutamstat showed, to date, no on-target toxicity and no clinical 
   signs of brain swelling or hemorrhages (ARIA), which are a limiting class 
   side effect of Abeta antibodies. The discontinuation rate due to adverse 
   events in VIVIAD was considerably lower in the completed Phase 2a SAPHIR 
   study at comparable timepoints, while retaining a similar level of target 
   inhibition (around 90%) at the dosing in both studies. 
 
  -- In July 2023, Vivoryon presented a poster titled, "VIVIAD, a Phase 2b 
   Study Investigating Varoglutamstat in Patients with MCI or Mild AD: 
   Analysis of Baseline Cognition Data" at the Alzheimer's Association 
   International Conference (AAIC), in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. These 
   data demonstrated that Vivoryon's strategy of precisely recruiting 
   individuals with evidence of at least minimal baseline deficits on the 
   WAIS-IV Coding test, a well-known measure of cognitive function, 
   successfully identifies patients with MCI, enabling a reliable assessment 
   of potential cognitive improvement after treatment. 
 
  -- In July 2023, Vivoryon announced a safety update based on data from all 
   259 randomized patients which showed no clinical signs of varoglutamstat 
   associated ARIA's at the cutoff date of June 14, 2023. After carefully 
   reviewing the updated safety data, the independent Data Safety Monitoring 
   Board (DSMB) decided in its recent meeting on June 22, 2023, that the 
   study should continue as planned and that no additional DSMB meeting will 
   be required until study completion. 
 
  -- In July 2023, Vivoryon announced that it commenced preparations for an 
   open-label extension (OLE) study to provide a long-term treatment option 
   to patients after completion of treatment under the VIVIAD or VIVA-MIND 
   protocol. The launch of the OLE study is contingent on the outcome of 
   VIVIAD. 
 
  -- Vivoryon remains on track to report the final data readout from the 
   VIVIAD study in the first quarter of 2024.

VIVA-MIND

VIVA-MIND (NCT03919162) is a complementary Phase 2 study for varoglutamstat being conducted in the U.S. which seeks to enroll 180 patients with early AD into the Phase 2a adaptive dose finding portion and to enroll a further 234 patients in the Phase 2b portion of the study. 

-- In July 2023, Vivoryon announced that the first cohort was fully 
   randomized into the study as planned and the study is now recruiting 
   participants into the second cohort, with 19 sites open across the U.S. 
   In June 2023, the study's independent DSMB recommended to continue the 
   study without modification, supporting the rationale for accelerated 
   uptitration to 600 mg BID dosing. 
 
  -- The Company intends to provide a study update in the fourth quarter of 
   2023.

Corporate Development Highlights 

-- In May 2023, Vivoryon announced the successful raise of EUR 25 million in 
   an accelerated bookbuild offering through a private placement of 
   1,785,715 ordinary shares, with a nominal value of EUR 1.00 each, in the 
   issued share capital of the Company at an issue price of EUR 14.00 per 
   share (such shares the "New Shares"). The New Shares from the capital 
   increase represented approximately 7.4% of Vivoryon's existing issued 
   share capital and were issued from the Company's authorized capital under 
   exclusion of the existing shareholders' pre-emptive rights. Consequently, 
   the Company's issued share capital increased to EUR 25,890,993.00. 
 
  -- In June 2023, Vivoryon announced the appointment of Kugan 
   Sathiyanandarajah and Professor Dr. Morten Asser Karsdal as Non-Executive 
   members to its Board of Directors, strengthening the Board with their 
   extensive scientific knowledge and business acumen. Both appointments 
   were approved during Vivoryon's Annual General Meeting which took place 
   on June 21, 2023. All voting items were passed with a majority. 
 
  -- In August 2023, Vivoryon announced that the Board identified 
   long-standing member of Vivoryon's management team and Chief Medical 
   Officer (CMO), Frank Weber, MD, as the optimal candidate to assume the 
   responsibilities of CEO, effective August 14, 2023. Additionally, the 
   Board proposed a newly created position, Chief Strategy & Investor 
   Relations Officer (CS&IRO), which was assumed by Head of Investor 
   Relations, Anne Doering, CFA. Vivoryon will hold an Extraordinary General 
   Meeting (EGM) on Friday, September 15, 2023, related to their 
   appointments as new members of Vivoryon's Board of Directors. The 
   appointments follow the decision of Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Ulrich 
   Dauer, PhD, to step down from his position following his notification to 
   the Board to not renew his contract, previously announced on June 15, 
   2023. Dr. Dauer will support the Company through the transition period in 
   an advisory role through the end of 2023. 
 
  -- In August 2023, Vivoryon and Scenic Biotech B.V. ("Scenic") reached an 
   agreement regarding the settlement of their patent dispute. In 2019, 
   Vivoryon had initiated proceedings on the merits with the District Court 
   of The Hague against Scenic, Stichting Het Nederlands Kanker 
   Instituut-Antoni van Leeuwenhoek Ziekenhuis and Academisch Ziekenhuis 
   Leiden h.o.d.n LUMC, in connection with certain of Vivoryon's patents 
   related to varoglutamstat (PQ912) and certain other QPCT inhibitors. As 
   part of the settlement, Scenic's affiliate, Scenic Immunology B.V., and

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

September 07, 2023 01:00 ET (05:00 GMT)

Press Release: Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V. Reports -2- 

Vivoryon have entered into a patent license agreement, under which Scenic 
   Immunology B.V. granted to Vivoryon certain rights to certain patents 
   controlled by Scenic Immunology B.V. in the field of oncology.

Financial Results for the First Half Year 2023

No revenues were generated in the first half year of 2023 or the first half year of 2022.

Research and development expenses of EUR 6.3 million in the six months ended June 30, 2023, decreased by EUR 4.8 million compared to the six months ended June 30, 2022. This decrease is primarily attributable to EUR 2.5 million lower expenses related to our clinical trial VIVIAD and EUR 2.2 lower manufacturing cost for study drug production.

General and administrative expenses of EUR 4.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023, increased by EUR 2.1 million from EUR 2.3 million in the six months ended June 30, 2022. EUR 1.3 million of the increase is attributable to higher costs for the Non-Executive Board members, including share-based payments and compensation of EUR 0.9 million and one-time severance payments of EUR 0.4 million. Furthermore, an increase of EUR 0.8 million was largely due to higher consulting and personnel costs.

Net loss of EUR 10.7 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023, compares to EUR 12.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022.

The Company held EUR 29.6 million in cash and cash equivalents as of June 30, 2023, compared to EUR 26.6 million as of December 31, 2022. Additionally, in the six months ended June 30, 2023, the Company entered into Euro term deposits of EUR 9.0 million resulting in a reclassification of these funds in the balance sheet into financial assets.

Cash flows used in operating activities were EUR 20.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023, compared to EUR 10.2 million in the six months ended June 30, 2022. The change in operating cash flow by EUR (10.0) million mainly results from the reclassification of new term deposits with a term of more than three months of EUR (9.0) million that are disclosed in the Company's financial assets and not in cash equivalents as well as other changes in working capital.

Cash flows provided from financing activities were EUR 23.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023, compared to EUR 19.6 million in the six months ended June 30, 2022. The cash flows from financing mainly result from a private placement on May 26, 2023, placing 1,785,715 registered shares at an offering price of EUR 14.00 per share with gross proceeds of EUR 25 million. The Company's issued share capital has increased to EUR 25,961,892, including the exercise of share options.

Financial Guidance

Including the proceeds from the capital raise completed in May 2023, according to current planning and estimates, Vivoryon expects that its existing cash and cash equivalents will be sufficient to fund its research and development expenses, as well the general and administrative expenses and cash flows from investing and financing activities into the second half of 2024. This guidance does not include potential milestone payments from development partnerships, potential payments from licensing agreements and/or additional financing measures, as exercise of the options granted in connection with the private placement announced September 30, 2022 (see note 8.11 of the Company's annual financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2022).

Upcoming Investor and Analyst Events 

-- Vivoryon will hold an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) Friday, 
   September 15, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. (CEST) related to the appointments of 
   Frank Weber, MD, and Anne Doering, CFA, as new members of Vivoryon's 
   Board of Directors. The full agenda and all relevant documents for the 
   upcoming EGM are available on the Company's website 
   (https://www.vivoryon.com/2023-extraordinary-general-meeting/) 
 
  -- Vivoryon will host a virtual R&D Day with Key Opinion Leaders (KOLs) in 
   Q4/2023 focused on, the Company's scientific approach, varoglutamstat and 
   study design.

Conference Call and Webcast

Vivoryon will host a conference call and webcast today, September 7, 2023, at 3:00 pm CEST (9:00 am EDT). A Q&A session will follow the presentation of the first half 2023 financial results.

A live webcast and slides will be made available at: www.vivoryon.com/investors-news/news-and-events/presentations-webcasts/

To join the conference call via phone, participants may pre-register and will receive dedicated dial-in details to easily and quickly access the call via the following website: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI37d47846ffb6452eaad13f500e1acec2

It is suggested participants dial into the conference call 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time to avoid any delays in attendance.

Approximately one day after the call, a slide-synchronized audio replay of the conference will be available on: www.vivoryon.com/investors-news/news-and-events/presentations-webcasts/

Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V. Financial Statements

Statement of Operations and Comprehensive Loss for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 and 2022 

For the six months 
                            ended June 30, 
                             2023     2022 
in kEUR, except for share data             (unaudited)  (unaudited) 
 
Research and development expenses             (6,259)   (11,067) 
General and administrative expenses            (4,433)    (2,311) 
Operating loss                      (10,692)   (13,378) 
Finance income                         258      989 
Finance expenses                       (327)     (105) 
Finance result                        (69)      884 
Result before income taxes                (10,761)   (12,494) 
Income taxes                          45     (89) 
Net loss for the period                  (10,716)   (12,583) 
Items not to be reclassified subsequently to profit 
 or loss 
Remeasurement of the net defined benefit pension 
 liability                           (9)      261 
Total other comprehensive profit / (loss)           (9)      261 
Comprehensive loss                    (10,725)   (12,322) 
Loss per share in EUR (basic and diluted)          (0.44)    (0.60)

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim financial statements.

Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V.

Unaudited Condensed Statements of Financial Position as of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022 (audited) 

December 
                     June 30,    31, 
                      2023     2022 
in kEUR                 (unaudited)  (audited) 
ASSETS 
Non-current assets 
Property, plant and equipment          45     49 
Intangible assets                473     494 
Right-of-use assets               81     127 
Financial assets                 14     14 
Total non-current assets            613     684 
Current assets 
Financial assets               12,700    3,716 
Other current assets and prepayments     2,459     423 
Cash and cash equivalents          29,582   26,555 
Total current assets             44,742   30,694 
TOTAL ASSETS                 45,355   31,378 
 
Equity 
Share capital                25,962   24,105 
Share premium                134,973   113,382 
Other capital reserves            11,961    9,656 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss     (189)    (180) 
Accumulated deficit            (131,173)  (120,457) 
Total equity                 41,534   26,506 
Non-current liabilities 
Pension liability               1,310    1,323 
Provisions long-term               12     12 
Lease liabilities                10     38 
Deferred tax liabilities            189     234 
Total non-current liabilities         1,521    1,607 
Current liabilities 
Trade payables                1,291    2,543 
Lease liabilities                75     94 
Other liabilities                934     628 
Total current liabilities           2,300    3,265 
Total Liabilities               3,821    4,872 
TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES         45,355   31,378

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim financial statements.

Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V.

Unaudited Condensed Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity for the six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022 

Accumulated other 
         Share   Share     Other     comprehensive  Accumulated  Total 
in kEUR     capital  premium  capital reserves     loss     deficit   equity 
 
January 1, 
 2023       24,105  113,382       9,656       (180)  (120,457)  26,506 
Net loss for 
 the period      --    --         --         --   (10,716) (10,716) 
Remeasurement 
 of the net 
 defined 
 benefit 
 pension 
 liability      --    --         --        (9)      --    (9) 
Comprehensive 
 loss         --    --         --        (9)   (10,716) (10,725) 
Proceeds from 
 the issuance 
 of common 
 shares      1,786  23,214         --         --      --  25,000 
Transaction

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

September 07, 2023 01:00 ET (05:00 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
