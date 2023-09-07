LHYFE: Lhyfe and VSB énergies nouvelles sign a first long-term contract for the supply of renewable electricity

Nantes & Nîmes (France), 7 September, 7:30 am- Lhyfe (Euronext: LHYFE), one of the world's pioneers in green and renewable hydrogen production, and VSB énergies nouvelles, an independent producer of electricity from renewable energy, are announcing the signing of a long-term renewable electricity supply contract (Corporate PPA).

In 2021, VSB énergies nouvelles commissioned the Buléon wind farm, which it now operates, in the heart of the Morbihan region of Brittany, and with a total capacity of 13.2 MW. Lhyfe Bretagne, a green and renewable hydrogen production site for Brittany which Lhyfe has started building, is also located in Buléon. The facility, which will produce up to 2 tonnes of hydrogen a day (with installed capacity of 5 MW), will be operational in late 2023.

Under this 16-year electricity supply contract, 100% of the green electricity produced by the VSB énergies nouvelles wind farm in Buléon will be for the Lhyfe Bretagne site, which will supply the local area with green hydrogen for uses related to mobility and industrial processes.

For VSB énergies nouvelles, this Corporate PPA, which is the first in a long series to come, represents a real growth driver. It also illustrates the expertise of VSB's teams and their ability to address the problem of intermittency in the production of electricity from renewable sources.

Lhyfe, through this contract, continues to strengthen its network of renewable electricity supply partners, securing a local and long-term supply of green electricity for the production of its green and renewable hydrogen.

"As an operator committed to energy transition, we can only welcome the signing of this agreement", said Mael Lagarde, Managing Director and Owner of VSB énergies nouvelles. "We are really in a virtuous circle here and in win-win mode. Supplying a hydrogen production facility helps to create green energy while providing an answer to the intermittency of wind turbines and the need for storage. We are really entering a new stage of energy transition here".

"Thanks to this agreement, we are securing in a local and long-term manner our renewable electricity supply, which is essential for the production of renewable hydrogen. More broadly, we are strengthening our network of green energy suppliers, and thus reinforcing our positioning and our production model." Matthieu Guesné, CEO and founder of Lhyfe.

Buléon Wind Farm

The Buléon wind farm, located in the heart of Morbihan, has six 110-metre tall Vestas V110 wind turbines, each with a capacity of 2.2 MW. In total, the park has a total capacity of 13.2 MW, equivalent to the annual power consumption of 13,200 inhabitants. Such power capacity represents 8,435 tonnes of CO2 avoided per year. VSB Energies Nouvelles carried out the entire project independently and manages the wind farm as a private concern.

Buléon adds to the six other wind farms already installed by VSB Energies Nouvelles in the Morbihan department, in the municipalities of Mauron, Cruguel, Pleugriffet, Guegon, Lanouee, and Guehenno. An impressive 69,2 MW are in development in Morbihan, 87,2 MW have been built and 28,4 MW are currently in operation.

About Lhyfe

Lhyfe is a European group devoted to energy transition, and a producer and supplier of green and renewable hydrogen. Its production sites and portfolio of projects intend to provide access to green and renewable hydrogen in industrial quantities, and enable the creation of a virtuous energy model capable of decarbonising entire sectors of industry and transport.

In 2021, Lhyfe inaugurated the first industrial-scale green hydrogen production plant in the world to be interconnected with a wind farm. In 2022, Lhyfe inaugurated the first offshore green hydrogen production pilot platform in the world.

Lhyfe is represented in 11 European countries and had 149 staff at the end of 2022. The company is listed on the Euronext market in Paris (ISIN: FR0014009YQ1 - LHYFE).

Lhyfe.com

About VSB énergies nouvelles

Based in Nîmes and part of VSB Group, VSB énergies nouvelles has been one of the major players in the renewable energy industry in France for more than 20 years. Recognised for its expertise and the quality of its projects, VSB Energies Nouvelles covers the entire value chain, from development to the promotion and production of renewable energy, through financing, construction, operation, maintenance and administrative management.

With more than 140 employees throughout France, VSB énergies nouvelles generated a turnover of 16 million euros in 2022 and manages more than 650 MW of wind and solar energy assets generating power equivalent to the consumption of 620,000 inhabitants.

