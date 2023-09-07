

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Industrial production from Germany and house prices from the UK are due on Thursday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.



At 2.00 am ET, Destatis is scheduled to issue Germany's industrial production for July. Output is forecast to fall 0.5 percent on month, slower than the 1.5 percent decrease in June.



In the meantime, UK Halifax house price data is due. Economists forecast house prices to drop 0.3 percent on month in August, the same pace of decrease as seen in July.



At 2.45 am ET, foreign trade and current account figures are due from France. The trade deficit is seen at EUR 6.8 billion in July compared to a shortfall of EUR 6.7 billion in June.



At 3.00 am ET, the Czech Statistical Office is set to publish retail sales for July. Sales had increased 0.3 percent on a monthly basis in June.



At 4.00 am ET, Italy's statistical office ISTAT publishes retail sales for July. Economists forecast sales to grow 0.2 percent, offsetting the 0.2 percent fall in June.



At 5.00 am ET, revised GDP data is due from the euro area. The preliminary estimate showed that the currency bloc expanded 0.3 percent sequentially in the second quarter after remaining flat a quarter ago.



