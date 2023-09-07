Angle PLC Announces Interim Results for the Period Ended 30 June 2023

Interim Results for the six months ended 30 June 2023

BUILDING COMMERCIAL MOMENTUM DELIVERS REVENUE GROWTH

Cash runway extended into Q1 2025

GUILDFORD, SURREY / ACCESSWIRE / September 7, 2023 / ANGLE plc (AIM:AGL)(OTCQX:ANPCY), a world-leading liquid biopsy company with innovative circulating tumor cell (CTC) diagnostic solutions for the research and diagnostic oncology market, today announces its unaudited interim financial results for the six months ended 30 June 2023.

Financial Highlights

Revenues for the half-year trebled to £1.2 million (H1 2022: £0.4 million) product-related revenue £0.8 million (H1 2022: £0.3 million) services-related revenue £0.4 million (H1 2022: £0.1 million) services-related sales of up to £2.5 million have already been made for revenues in future periods

Loss for the half-year £9.8 million, or 3.77 pence per share (H1 2022: loss £9.2 million, or 3.92 pence per share)

Focus on near term opportunities and deferral of some longer-term growth objectives generates c. £5 million of cash savings by end of 2024 extending cash runway into Q1 2025

Cash and cash equivalents at 30 June 2023 of £22.2 million (30 June 2022: £20.5 million). R&D Tax Credits due at 30 June 2023 of £3.7 million (30 June 2022: £5.9 million)

Operational Highlights

Pharma services

Contracts signed with new and repeat customers including new contract with Crescendo Biologics to use ANGLE's Portrait Flex assay in a Phase 1 clinical study in prostate cancer follow-on contract with Artios Pharma for use of DNA Damage Repair (DDR) assay in a Phase 1 clinical study in multiple advanced cancers



Products

Global distribution network established across Europe, the Middle East and Asia Pacific with work progressed on distributor training and maintenance and support infrastructure

Installed base of Parsortix® systems increased to over 290 with cumulative samples processed of 192,000 as at 30 June 2023

Content (applications)

Prostate cancer clinical study patient enrolment complete and breast cancer HER2 assay development progressing well

Portrait Flex proprietary EMT assay established in ANGLE clinical laboratories and Portrait+ imaging assay kit under development for sale as a product

Encouraging results from major development effort in progress using third-party molecular platforms with Parsortix harvests

Eight peer-reviewed publications published during the half-year, bringing the total Parsortix publications to 84 from 35 independent cancer centres

Corporate Highlights

Board strengthened for the next phase of the Company's development with the appointment of a new Non-executive Chairman and two new Non-executive Directors

Senior management team strengthened with the appointment of highly experienced, commercially focused industry professionals in the positions of Chief Commercial Officer and Chief Scientific Officer

Outlook

Pipeline for products and services businesses building well and H2 2023 expected to continue the strong momentum seen in the first half, delivering revenue in-line with market expectations for the full year

Headline results from the Company's major clinical studies expected by the year end demonstrating key clinical applications of the Parsortix system for patient care

Careful control of costs and deferring some discretionary expenditure expected to deliver cash ahead of forecast at the year end and extend cash runway into Q1 2025 without impacting revenues over the next 24 months

ANGLE Founder and Chief Executive, Andrew Newland, commented:

"Encouraging progress was made on multiple levels during the half-year. This was reflected in the beginnings of the post-FDA anticipated revenue ramp delivering revenues trebled year-on-year. Major efforts have been focused on both the products and services commercialisation channels and on the development of "content" in terms of applications for which customers can use the Parsortix system.

The management team has been broadened to drive commercialisation with the appointment of highly experienced Chief Commercial and Chief Scientific Officers and, following a detailed review, resources have been focused to maximise commercialisation and extend the cash runway into Q1 2025.

In the second half, momentum is expected to accelerate further as major streams of work to demonstrate analysis of Parsortix CTC harvests utilising major third-party molecular systems are completed generating new large scale revenue opportunities."

