SOLID PERFORMANCE AND GOOD STRATEGIC PROGRESS

Genus (LSE:GNS), a leading global animal genetics company, today announces its preliminary results for the year ended 30 June 2023. The full report has been made available on the investors section of the Genus plc website. The Company will discuss its corporate, operational and financial highlights in a pre-recorded webcast at 7:01 AM GMT, 2.01 EST.

Commenting on the performance and outlook, Jorgen Kokke, Chief Executive Officer, said:

"The Group achieved a strong operational performance despite ongoing challenging market conditions for producers in several important markets. Revenues grew in all regions and both PIC and ABS delivered profit growth. This also enabled us to deliver record adjusted EBITDA and good cashflow for the Group. Growth in R&D investments, primarily due to the strategically important gene editing work and expansion of PIC's elite farms, as well as higher interest costs, resulted in adjusted profit before tax consistent with the prior year.

"PIC's performance was particularly impressive, achieving a record adjusted operating profit for the year. Whilst PIC China had a more challenging second half, this was offset by the strong performance in the rest of the world. Our focus is on ensuring that PIC China can offer the best genetics and customer service in the market, underpinned by royalty contracts where we share in our customers' success and build a predictable business. Population of PIC's new world-class elite farms in Canada, Brazil and China positions the business very well to capture future growth opportunities, including commercialising PRRSv-resistant edited pigs.

"The PRRSv-resistant pig programme is reaching an exciting stage, having completed our submissions to the FDA ahead of schedule. Approval is expected in the first half of 2024. We are also progressing the approvals for other markets, including China where we now have consent to import PRRSv-resistant pigs for in-country assessment.

"ABS saw trading improve in the second half and it continued to expand business with strategic accounts, by continuing to build long-term partnerships and offering the leading combination of Sexcel and NuEra beef genetics. This, along with robust price increases to counter inflation, enabled ABS to achieve good performances across most regions, countering the weakness in the Brazilian market, where nevertheless we increased market share.

"In fiscal year 2024 we expect to perform in line with our medium-term growth expectations in constant currency. Based on the recent strengthening of sterling against certain key currencies and higher interest rates in the current year, we expect modest growth in adjusted profit before tax in actual currency. The Board remains confident in the Group's strategy and the many opportunities for Genus."

Outlook

Genus achieved a strong adjusted operating profit performance in fiscal year 2023, despite challenging conditions for our customers in several parts of the world. Over a five-year period we have delivered performance in line with our stated medium term objective of a 10% CAGR in adjusted operating profit excluding gene editing, in constant currency. We remain confident that Genus is well placed to continue gaining market share through our world class team, market leading genetics, global supply chain and pioneering technology.

We have a clear focus on continuing to drive growth through leveraging the significant investments the Group has made in recent years. The PRRSv-resistant pig represents the most substantial opportunity in the medium term with FDA approval expected in the first half of 2024, having completed our submissions ahead of schedule.

We anticipate that the China porcine market will continue to be volatile, reflecting continued disease outbreaks, a less consolidated industry structure and weak consumer demand. We remain confident PIC China will be a resilient growth business over the medium-term through offering the best genetics, customer service and increasing the penetration of our royalty-based model.

In fiscal year 2024 we expect to continue to perform in line with our expectations for adjusted operating profit excluding gene editing, in constant currency. However, the recent strengthening of the pound sterling relative to several of our key trading currencies is currently anticipated to lead to a currency translation headwind of approximately £5-6m in the year. In addition, we expect finance costs to increase by approximately £2m as a result of the higher interest rate environment. The Board therefore expects modest growth in adjusted profit before tax in actual currency for fiscal year 2024.

The Board remains confident in the Group's strategy and our medium-term growth expectations remain unchanged.

Results Highlights

Adjusted results1 Statutory results Actual currency Constant currency change2 Actual currency Year ended 30 June 2023 2022 Change 2023 2022 Change £m £m £m £m Revenue 689.7 593.4 16 10 689.7 593.4 16 Operating profit 74.6 68.8 8 2 40.5 49.4 (18) Operating profit inc JVs 85.8 77.7 10 3 n/a n/a n/a Operating profit inc JVs exc gene editing 100.1 85.6 17 9 n/a n/a n/a Profit before tax 71.5 71.5 (8) 39.4 48.4 (19) Free cash flow 18.2 (13.5) n/a n/a Basic earnings per share (pence) 84.8 82.7 3 (5) 50.8 62.5 (19) Dividend per share (pence) 32.0 32.0

Solid Group performance

Group revenue rose by 10% in constant currency (16% in actual currency)

Adjusted operating profit including joint ventures up 3% in constant currency (10% in actual currency)

R&D investment increased by 19% 2 as planned, including a 66% 2 rise in gene editing expense in preparation for the anticipated commercialisation of pigs resistant to porcine reproductive and respiratory syndrome virus (PRRSv) which continues to make excellent progress

as planned, including a 66% rise in gene editing expense in preparation for the anticipated commercialisation of pigs resistant to porcine reproductive and respiratory syndrome virus (PRRSv) which continues to make excellent progress Adjusted profit before tax (PBT) flat in actual currency (8% lower in constant currency), with net finance costs up 124% 2

Statutory PBT reduced by 19% to £39.4m, with a £16.9m reduction in the non-cash fair value IAS41 valuation of the Group's biological assets

Record PIC performance, profit growth achieved in all regions

Strong demand for PIC's differentiated genetics drove a 5% increase in volumes, revenue up 7% 2 and strategically important royalty revenue growth across all regions, up 10% 2

and strategically important royalty revenue growth across all regions, up 10% Adjusted operating profit including joint ventures increased by 11% 2 , as the business continued to expand and strengthen commercial relationships with producers around the world

, as the business continued to expand and strengthen commercial relationships with producers around the world The performance was driven by strong profit growth in North America, Latin America and Asia. Good growth in Europe, with improved performance in the second half

Performance in China was affected by ongoing market volatility, particularly in the second half of the year. Volumes were 1% lower in the year, with revenue stable. Royalty revenue was up 26%2 and adjusted operating profit was £9.4m (2022: £5.6m, impacted by a £4m customer credit)

Solid ABS performance, profit growth achieved in all regions other than Latin America, which was stable

Volumes up 3%, revenue up 12% 2 supported by robust price increases

supported by robust price increases Adjusted operating profit up 5%, after a stronger second half. Expansion of long-term partnerships with strategic accounts, underpinned by Sexcel and NuEra beef genetics, drove strong profit growth in North America and good growth in Europe

Latin America profits stable, despite challenging market conditions, particularly in Brazil where macroeconomic conditions continued to impact beef supply and demand dynamics

Sexed genetics volumes up 18%; strong growth in volumes of Sexcel and third-party IntelliGen production

Good cash flow, debt leverage reduced and dividend maintained

Free cash inflow 1 of £18.2m (2022: £13.5m outflow), reflecting record high adjusted EBITDA 1 , lower working capital outflows and lower capital expenditure. Strong cash conversion of 105% 1 (2022: 82%) above target level of 90%

of £18.2m (2022: £13.5m outflow), reflecting record high adjusted EBITDA , lower working capital outflows and lower capital expenditure. Strong cash conversion of 105% (2022: 82%) above target level of 90% Net debt to EBITDA ratio improved to 1.6x 1 (2022: 1.7x); within the 1.0x-2.0x target range. Net debt 1 of £195.8m (2022: £185.0m) as expected

(2022: 1.7x); within the 1.0x-2.0x target range. Net debt of £195.8m (2022: £185.0m) as expected Adjusted earnings per share rose 3% in actual currency, full year dividend maintained at 32.0p per share, with 2.7x1 adjusted earnings cover, comfortably within the 2.5x-3.0x target range

Good strategic progress and continued investment for growth

Genus's PRRSv-resistant pigs programme continued to make excellent progress, with submissions to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) completed ahead of schedule and approval expected in the first half of 2024. We are making regulatory progress in Colombia, Brazil and also China, where we have obtained consent for import of PRRSv-resistant pigs for in-country assessment

PIC's new world-class elite farms in Canada, Brazil and China well positioned to capture future growth opportunities

GenusOne successfully deployed throughout the majority of Europe in the year; implementation underway in LATAM

Strong progress in reducing CO2 emissions; primary intensity ratio reduced by 36% and Scope 1 and 2 emissions reduced by 14% compared to our 2019 baseline

1 Adjusted results are the Alternative Performance Measures ('APMs') used by the Board to monitor underlying performance at a Group and operating segment level, which are applied consistently throughout. These APMs should be considered in addition to statutory measures, and not as a substitute for or as superior to them. 2 Constant currency percentage movements are calculated by representing the results for the year ended 30 June 2023 at the average exchange rates applied to adjusted operating profit for the year ended 30 June 2022. 3 The primary intensity ratio is a measure of the Group's Scope 1 and 2 emissions per tonne of animal weight

About Genus

Genus advances animal breeding and genetic improvement by applying biotechnology and sells added value products for livestock farming and food producers. Its technology is applicable across livestock species and is currently commercialised by Genus in the dairy, beef and pork food production sectors.

Genus's worldwide sales are made in over 75 countries under the trademarks 'ABS' (dairy and beef cattle) and 'PIC' (pigs) and comprise semen, embryos and breeding animals with superior genetics to those animals currently in farms. Genus's customers' animals produce offspring with greater production efficiency and quality, and our customers use them to supply the global dairy and meat supply chains.

Genus's competitive edge comes from the ownership and control of proprietary lines of breeding animals, the biotechnology used to improve them and its global supply chain, technical service and sales and distribution network.

Headquartered in Basingstoke, United Kingdom, Genus companies operate in over 24 countries on six continents, with research laboratories located in Madison, Wisconsin, USA.

GROUP INCOME STATEMENT For the year ended 30 June 2023 2023

£m 2022

£m REVENUE 689.7 593.4 Adjusted operating profit 74.6 68.8 Adjusting items: Net IAS 41 valuation movement on biological assets (16.9) (5.4) Amortisation of acquired intangible assets (7.7) (8.3) Share-based payment expense (6.0) (3.7) (30.6) (17.4) Exceptional items (net) (3.5) (2.0) Total adjusting items (34.1) (19.4) OPERATING PROFIT 40.5 49.4 Share of post-tax profit of joint ventures and associates retained 10.5 5.2 Other gains and losses 2.7 Finance costs (15.4) (6.6) Finance income 1.1 0.4 PROFIT BEFORE TAX 39.4 48.4 Taxation (7.6) (11.7) PROFIT FOR THE YEAR 31.8 36.7 ATTRIBUTABLE TO: Owners of the Company 33.3 40.9 Non-controlling interest (1.5) (4.2) 31.8 36.7 EARNINGS PER SHARE Basic earnings per share 50.8p 62.5p Diluted earnings per share 50.5p 62.2p

2023

£m 2022

£m Alternative Performance Measures Adjusted operating profit 74.6 68.8 Adjusted operating loss/(profit) attributable to non-controlling interest 0.4 (0.3) Pre-tax share of profits from joint ventures and associates excluding net IAS 41 valuation movement 10.8 9.2 Gene editing costs 14.3 7.9 Adjusted operating profit including joint ventures and associates, excluding gene editing costs 100.1 85.6 Gene editing costs (14.3) (7.9) Adjusted operating profit including joint ventures and associates 85.8 77.7 Net finance costs (14.3) (6.2) Adjusted profit before tax 71.5 71.5 Adjusted earnings per share Basic adjusted earnings per share 84.8p 82.7p Diluted adjusted earnings per share 84.2p 82.3p

Adjusted results are the Alternative Performance Measures ('APMs') used by the Board to monitor underlying performance at a Group and operating segment level, which are applied consistently throughout. These APMs should be considered in addition to statutory measures, and not as a substitute for or as superior to them.

GROUP STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME For the year ended 30 June 2023 2023

£m 2023

£m 2022

£m 2022

£m PROFIT FOR THE YEAR 31.8 36.7 Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss Foreign exchange translation differences (27.2) 66.6 Fair value movement on net investment hedges (0.7) Fair value movement on cash flow hedges 0.8 1.9 Tax relating to components of other comprehensive expense/(income) 3.1 (8.2) (23.3) 59.6 Items that may not be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss Actuarial (loss)/gains on retirement benefit obligations (40.4) 27.3 Movement on pension asset recognition restriction 38.3 (69.8) Release of additional pension liability 3.0 43.7 Gain/(loss) on equity instruments measured at fair value 1.7 (6.1) Tax relating to components of other comprehensive (income)/expense (1.2) 1.1 1.4 (3.8) OTHER COMPREHENSIVE (EXPENSE)/INCOME FOR THE YEAR (21.9) 55.8 TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE YEAR 9.9 92.5 ATTRIBUTABLE TO: Owners of the Company 11.1 97.3 Non-controlling interest (1.2) (4.8) 9.9 92.5

GROUP STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY For the year ended 30 June 2023 Called up

share capital

£m Share

premium

account

£m Own shares

£m Trans-

lation

reserve

£m Hedging

reserve

£m Retained

earnings

£m Total

£m Non-

controlling

interest

£m Total equity

£m BALANCE AT 30 JUNE 2021 6.6 179.1 (0.1) (7.9) 320.4 498.1 (1.5) 496.6 Foreign exchange translation differences, net of tax 59.4 59.4 (0.6) 58.8 Fair value movement on net investment hedges, net of tax (0.6) (0.6) (0.6) Fair value movement on cash flow hedges, net of tax 1.4 1.4 1.4 Loss on equity instruments measured at fair value, net of tax (4.6) (4.6) (4.6) Actuarial gains on retirement benefit obligations, net of tax 19.5 19.5 19.5 Movement on pension asset recognition restriction, net of tax (49.7) (49.7) (49.7) Recognition of additional pension liability, net of tax 31.0 31.0 31.0 Other comprehensive income/(expense) for the year 58.8 1.4 (3.8) 56.4 (0.6) 55.8 Profit/(loss) for the year 40.9 40.9 (4.2) 36.7 Total comprehensive income/(expense) for the year 58.8 1.4 37.1 97.3 (4.8) 92.5 Recognition of share-based payments, net of tax 4.0 4.0 4.0 Dividends (20.9) (20.9) (20.9) Adjustment arising from change in non-controlling interest and written put option (0.1) (0.1) BALANCE AT 30 JUNE 2022 6.6 179.1 (0.1) 50.9 1.4 340.6 578.5 (6.4) 572.1 Foreign exchange translation differences, net of tax (24.2) (24.2) 0.3 (23.9) Fair value movement on net investment hedges, net of tax Fair value movement on cash flow hedges, net of tax 0.6 0.6 0.6 Gain on equity instruments measured at fair value, net of tax 0.7 0.7 0.7 Actuarial loss on retirement benefit obligations, net of tax (30.3) (30.3) (30.3) Movement on pension asset recognition restriction, net of tax 28.7 28.7 28.7 Recognition of additional pension liability, net of tax 2.3 2.3 2.3 Other comprehensive (expense)/income for the year (24.2) 0.6 1.4 (22.2) 0.3 (21.9) Profit/(loss) for the year 33.3 33.3 (1.5) 31.8 Total comprehensive income/(expense) for the year (24.2) 0.6 34.7 11.1 (1.2) 9.9 Recognition of share-based payments, net of tax 6.3 6.3 6.3 Dividends (21.0) (21.0) (21.0) Adjustment arising from change in non-controlling interest and written put option (0.1) (0.1) BALANCE AT 30 JUNE 2023 6.6 179.1 (0.1) 26.7 2.0 360.6 574.9 (7.7) 567.2

GROUP BALANCE SHEET As at 30 June 2023 2023

£m 2022

£m ASSETS Goodwill 107.8 111.0 Other intangible assets 66.2 72.0 Biological assets 318.2 333.7 Property, plant and equipment 164.4 171.4 Interests in joint ventures and associates 53.5 41.2 Other investments 8.8 10.2 Derivative financial assets 4.9 2.2 Other receivables 8.2 8.6 Deferred tax assets 16.5 10.1 TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS 748.5 760.4 Inventories 61.3 50.9 Biological assets 23.8 33.1 Trade and other receivables 132.1 129.5 Cash and cash equivalents 36.3 38.8 Income tax receivable 4.0 4.0 Derivative financial assets 1.5 1.0 Asset held for sale 0.2 TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 259.0 257.5 TOTAL ASSETS 1,007.5 1,017.9 LIABILITIES Trade and other payables (122.0) (124.7) Interest-bearing loans and borrowings (4.2) (7.1) Provisions (1.8) (1.9) Deferred consideration (0.8) Obligations under leases (10.0) (10.1) Tax liabilities (7.4) (4.9) Derivative financial liabilities (1.8) (1.8) TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES (147.2) (151.3) Trade and other payables (0.2) Interest-bearing loans and borrowings (196.0) (182.1) Retirement benefit obligations (6.9) (8.3) Provisions (10.3) (12.0) Deferred consideration (0.6) (0.7) Deferred tax liabilities (51.2) (60.3) Derivative financial liabilities (6.2) (6.4) Obligations under leases (21.9) (24.5) TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES (293.1) (294.5) TOTAL LIABILITIES (440.3) (445.8) NET ASSETS 567.2 572.1 EQUITY Called up share capital 6.6 6.6 Share premium account 179.1 179.1 Own shares (0.1) (0.1) Translation reserve 26.7 50.9 Hedging reserve 2.0 1.4 Retained earnings 360.6 340.6 EQUITY ATTRIBUTABLE TO OWNERS OF THE COMPANY 574.9 578.5 Non-controlling interest (2.2) (0.7) Put option over non-controlling interest (5.5) (5.7) TOTAL NON-CONTROLLING INTEREST (7.7) (6.4) TOTAL EQUITY 567.2 572.1

GROUP STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS For the year ended 30 June 2023 2023

£m 2022

£m NET CASH FLOW FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES 50.4 34.3 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Dividends received from joint ventures and associates 2.6 3.2 Joint venture and associate loan investment (1.9) Acquisition of joint venture and associate (1.0) (2.2) Acquisition of trade and assets (0.8) Acquisition of Olymel AlphaGene assets (14.5) Sale of other investments 3.4 Acquisition of other investments (0.4) (1.0) Payment of deferred consideration (0.8) (1.0) Purchase of property, plant and equipment (25.9) (42.1) Purchase of intangible assets (9.3) (8.8) Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment 2.4 NET CASH OUTFLOW FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES (30.9) (67.2) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Drawdown of borrowings 126.8 138.7 Repayment of borrowings (111.7) (83.9) Payment of lease liabilities (11.1) (11.3) Equity dividends paid (21.0) (20.9) Dividend to non-controlling interest (0.1) (0.1) Debt issue costs (1.1) (0.6) Issue of ordinary shares NET CASH (OUTFLOW)/INFLOW FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES (18.2) 21.9 NET INCREASE/(DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS 1.3 (11.0) Cash and cash equivalents at start of the year 38.8 46.0 Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 1.3 (11.0) Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash and cash equivalents (3.8) 3.8 TOTAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT 30 JUNE 36.3 38.8

