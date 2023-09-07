BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Total Voting Rights

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 07

BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC ("the Company")

LEI - 5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59



Voting Rights and Capital



In conformity with the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules (the "Rules") provision 5.6.1, the Company would like to notify the market that as at 7 September 2023 its issued share capital consisted of 98,679,563 Ordinary Shares of 5 pence each (excluding shares held in treasury), carrying one vote per share.

Shareholders should use 98,679,563 as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the Rules.All enquiries:Kevin MaygerFor and on behalf of BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited, Company SecretaryTel: 0207 743 10987 September 2023