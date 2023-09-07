Anzeige
PR Newswire
07.09.2023 | 08:06
BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust Plc - Total Voting Rights

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 07

BLACKROCK ENERGY AND RESOURCES INCOME TRUST PLC (the "Company")

LEI - 54930040ALEAVPMMDC31

Voting Rights and Capital (Article 15 Transparency Directive, DTR 5.6)

In conformity with the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules ("the Rules"), provision 5.6.1, the Company would like to notify the market that as at 7 September 2023 its issued capital comprised 135,586,194 ordinary shares of £0.01 each, including 1,635,000 shares held in treasury.

Shareholders should therefore use 133,951,194 (being the Companies issued share capital excluding shares held in treasury) as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the Rules.

All enquiries:

Kevin Mayger

Company Secretary
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
Tel: 0203 649 1098

7 September 2023



