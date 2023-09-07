Anzeige
WKN: A14UTJ | ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 | Ticker-Symbol: C5H
Frankfurt
07.09.23
08:04 Uhr
1,110 Euro
-0,030
-2,63 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
1-Jahres-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,1001,13010:01
Dow Jones News
07.09.2023 | 08:31
64 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) 
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 
07-Sep-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
7 September 2023 
 
Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") 
Transaction in own shares 
 
 
The Company announces that on 6 September 2023 it purchased a total of 50,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each 
(the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities 
Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 
 
                            Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           30,000     20,000 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.140     GBP0.975 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.122     GBP0.963 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.132199    GBP0.967795

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 669,771,350 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltrd 
Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX 
Timezone     GMT 
Currency     EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin 
Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
507       1.140         XDUB      09:17:21      00066879425TRLO0 
1565       1.140         XDUB      09:17:21      00066879426TRLO0 
1460       1.140         XDUB      09:17:21      00066879427TRLO0 
691       1.130         XDUB      09:26:06      00066879582TRLO0 
2511       1.130         XDUB      09:27:45      00066879625TRLO0 
3717       1.128         XDUB      11:04:09      00066882140TRLO0 
238       1.128         XDUB      12:37:58      00066883757TRLO0 
646       1.128         XDUB      12:38:38      00066883762TRLO0 
2829       1.128         XDUB      12:45:20      00066883872TRLO0 
1930       1.122         XDUB      12:59:22      00066884003TRLO0 
2290       1.136         XDUB      15:05:00      00066887654TRLO0 
1030       1.136         XDUB      15:05:00      00066887655TRLO0 
2290       1.136         XDUB      15:05:00      00066887656TRLO0 
1074       1.136         XDUB      15:09:20      00066887903TRLO0 
2290       1.136         XDUB      15:09:20      00066887904TRLO0 
3548       1.132         XDUB      15:51:25      00066889890TRLO0 
1384       1.130         XDUB      15:51:26      00066889897TRLO0

London Stock Exchange 

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
2747       97.50         XLON      09:17:26      00066879430TRLO0 
2723       96.40         XLON      09:27:45      00066879624TRLO0 
1004       96.30         XLON      12:48:38      00066883901TRLO0 
559       96.30         XLON      12:48:38      00066883902TRLO0 
427       96.30         XLON      12:48:38      00066883903TRLO0 
160       96.30         XLON      12:48:38      00066883904TRLO0 
577       96.30         XLON      12:48:38      00066883905TRLO0 
960       97.00         XLON      15:51:26      00066889892TRLO0 
1312       97.00         XLON      15:51:26      00066889893TRLO0 
2289       97.00         XLON      15:51:26      00066889894TRLO0 
262       97.00         XLON      15:51:26      00066889895TRLO0 
2498       97.00         XLON      15:51:26      00066889896TRLO0 
2392       96.50         XLON      16:08:35      00066890766TRLO0 
2090       96.50         XLON      16:18:59      00066891504TRLO0

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  269735 
EQS News ID:  1720611 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1720611&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 07, 2023 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.