Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 07-Sep-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 7 September 2023 Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") Transaction in own shares The Company announces that on 6 September 2023 it purchased a total of 50,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 30,000 20,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.140 GBP0.975 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.122 GBP0.963 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.132199 GBP0.967795

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 669,771,350 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltrd Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 507 1.140 XDUB 09:17:21 00066879425TRLO0 1565 1.140 XDUB 09:17:21 00066879426TRLO0 1460 1.140 XDUB 09:17:21 00066879427TRLO0 691 1.130 XDUB 09:26:06 00066879582TRLO0 2511 1.130 XDUB 09:27:45 00066879625TRLO0 3717 1.128 XDUB 11:04:09 00066882140TRLO0 238 1.128 XDUB 12:37:58 00066883757TRLO0 646 1.128 XDUB 12:38:38 00066883762TRLO0 2829 1.128 XDUB 12:45:20 00066883872TRLO0 1930 1.122 XDUB 12:59:22 00066884003TRLO0 2290 1.136 XDUB 15:05:00 00066887654TRLO0 1030 1.136 XDUB 15:05:00 00066887655TRLO0 2290 1.136 XDUB 15:05:00 00066887656TRLO0 1074 1.136 XDUB 15:09:20 00066887903TRLO0 2290 1.136 XDUB 15:09:20 00066887904TRLO0 3548 1.132 XDUB 15:51:25 00066889890TRLO0 1384 1.130 XDUB 15:51:26 00066889897TRLO0

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 2747 97.50 XLON 09:17:26 00066879430TRLO0 2723 96.40 XLON 09:27:45 00066879624TRLO0 1004 96.30 XLON 12:48:38 00066883901TRLO0 559 96.30 XLON 12:48:38 00066883902TRLO0 427 96.30 XLON 12:48:38 00066883903TRLO0 160 96.30 XLON 12:48:38 00066883904TRLO0 577 96.30 XLON 12:48:38 00066883905TRLO0 960 97.00 XLON 15:51:26 00066889892TRLO0 1312 97.00 XLON 15:51:26 00066889893TRLO0 2289 97.00 XLON 15:51:26 00066889894TRLO0 262 97.00 XLON 15:51:26 00066889895TRLO0 2498 97.00 XLON 15:51:26 00066889896TRLO0 2392 96.50 XLON 16:08:35 00066890766TRLO0 2090 96.50 XLON 16:18:59 00066891504TRLO0

