Akuo plans to deploy 200 MWh of battery storage in New Caledonia, supplying 50 MW for three hours per day over 12 years. The facility will primarily support the operation of nickel mines.From pv magazine France French renewables developer Akuo has won a tender tio build a large-scale battery storage system in New Caledonia, a French overseas territory in the southwestern Pacific Ocean. The giant battery is expected to be the largest storage facility in the region and also in France, with a planned storage capacity of 200 MWh. The plant will be based on lithium-ion batteries and will be commissioned ...

