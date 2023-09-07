

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Beazley Plc (BEZ.L) reported that its first-half profit before tax increased to $366.4 million from $364.9 million, last year. Earnings per share, in cents, was 42.1 compared to 48.0.



For the six months ended 30 June 2023, insurance revenue increased to $2.63 billion from $2.36 billion, prior year. Net insurance written premiums were $2.35 billion, up 30%.



Adrian Cox, CEO, said: 'Looking ahead, I am confident we are on track to deliver the guidance we set out at the start of the year.'



