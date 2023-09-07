Anzeige
Donnerstag, 07.09.2023
Gewinne mit Ansage im Zukunfts-Sektor Kupfer!
WKN: A2QA53 | ISIN: SE0014730719 | Ticker-Symbol: 384A
Frankfurt
07.09.23
08:04 Uhr
0,002 Euro
+0,000
+12,50 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire
07.09.2023 | 08:59
117 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Reverse Split and Change of ISIN for ChromoGenics AB (459/23)

Referring to the bulletin from ChromoGenics AB's annual general meeting, held
on June 21, 2023, the company will carry out a reverse split in relations
1:100. The share will be traded under new ISIN code with effect from Sep 11,
2023. The order book will not change. 

Short name:                 CHRO        
Terms:                    Reverse split: 1:100
Current ISIN:                SE0014730719    
Last day of trading with current ISIN code: Sep 8, 2023     
New ISIN code:                SE0020847481    
First day of trading with new ISIN code:   Sep 11, 2023    

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com.
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
