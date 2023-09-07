

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Genus plc (GNS.L, GNS.L) said, on a statutory basis, fiscal year profit before tax was 39.4 million pounds compared to 48.4 million pounds, last year. Earnings per share was 50.5 pence compared to 62.2 pence. Adjusted profit before tax remained at 71.5 million pounds, down 8% in constant currency. Adjusted earnings per share was 84.2 pence compared to 82.3 pence.



For the year ended 30 June 2023, revenue increased to 689.7 million pounds from 593.4 million pounds, prior year.



The Board recommended a final dividend of 21.7 pence per ordinary share, consistent with the prior year final dividend. When combined with the interim dividend, this will result in a total dividend for the year of 32.0 pence per ordinary share.



