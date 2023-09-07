Lysando, leading biotech in antimicrobial proteins, proudly announces the addition of Mr. Jorge Cortell to its esteemed Advisory Board marking a significant milestone in the company's growth. As a serial entrepreneur and renowned visionary in healthcare technology he brings a wealth of expertise to Lysando's strategic direction.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230907849533/en/

Jorge Cortell Advisory Board Member Lysando AG

As Senior Advisor for Healthcare and Life Sciences at Harvard University Innovation Laboratories, and a technology advisor to NLC, Europe's largest HealthTech Venture Builder, Jorge Cortell's background positions him as a thought leader in the global industry. His profound understanding of both tech and business landscapes makes him an asset in guiding Lysando towards new heights of success.

"At Lysando, our mission is helping patients rather than simply selling treatments. Antibiotic resistance is estimated to claim over a million lives annually worldwide, posing an existential threat to society. Moreover, contamination of our environment by pharmaceuticals, particularly antibiotics, poses an alarming additional danger," says Count Markus Matuschka de Greiffenclau, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Lysando AG. "With our Artilysin® technology, we are committed to combating resistance, promoting green pharma practices, and envisioning a future without fear of bacterial infections. As time is of the essence, we are delighted to have Jorge on board; a visionary who embodies innovation, comprehends AI, and supports Lysando's endeavour to save millions from pathogenic bacteria."

"I am delighted to announce my appointment to the Advisory Board of this pioneer in the field of innovative antimicrobial solutions," says Jorge Cortell, newly appointed Advisory Board member of Lysando AG. "Joining Lysando represents an exciting opportunity to contribute my expertise in cutting-edge technologies and their potential to revolutionize healthcare. I believe in Lysando's mission to address the global challenge of antimicrobial resistance and to improve patient outcomes through transformative therapeutic solutions. Together, we will strive to shape a healthier future by harnessing the power of science and innovation."

Jorge Cortell's involvement on the Advisory Board promises to drive the company's mission, ultimately ushering in a future of improved quality of life for all.

About Lysando AG

Lysando is market leader for antimicrobial proteins, so-called Artilysin® molecules. They can effectively eliminate problem-causing bacteria without associated high risk of resistance formation and microbial disbalances. Artilysin® constitutes an innovative, proprietary, and environmentally friendly technology with a wide range of applications.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230907849533/en/

Contacts:

Verena Schossmann

+41(0)79 211 83 42

Verena.Schossmann@lysando.com