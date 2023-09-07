Balfaqeeh Advocates & Legal Consultancy Launches in the UAE

The female-led firm is founded by certified Emirati advocate Fatima Balfaqeeh

DUBAI, UAE, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Balfaqeeh Advocates & Legal Consultancy has launched in the UAE, providing contemporary counsel and best practice advice to public companies, family offices, corporations, and business entities based in the GCC and internationally. Founder and Managing Partner Fatima Balfaqeeh is one of the few independent female arbitrators and mediators in the UAE. She is also a leading advocate for Green Arbitration and a signatory to the UN Global Compact, promoting sustainability through various services offered by the practice.

The new firm is an evolution of Balfaqeeh's successful and trusted business-focused consultancy RKAH Legal Consultancy. Following her certification as a UAE qualified Lawyer, Balfaqeeh Advocates & Legal Consultancy is a fully-fledged advocacy and legal services provider with in-depth expertise in business governance, risk mitigation, dispute avoidance, and resolution.

"When I established my legal consultancy in 2018, we quickly expanded our services as demand increased. I am now extremely proud to launch Balfaqeeh Advocates & Legal Consultancy and provide the full spectrum of alternative dispute resolution (ADR), legal, and governance support to clients operating within the region and international companies entering GCC jurisdictions.

"Our goal is to be a trusted partner to the corporate and business communities, known for transparency, reliability, and honest advice. We are not afraid to take on challenging briefs, and we craft practical, tailor-made solutions so clients can achieve their business ambitions." - Fatima Balfaqeeh, Founder & Managing Partner, Balfaqeeh Advocates & Legal Consultancy

Fatima Balfaqeeh, UAE Bar, C.Arb, MRICS, FCIPS, is a UAE-certified advocate and an Adjunct Lecturer in Law at Middlesex University Dubai. She has over 20 years of experience working in government and semi-government entities in Abu Dhabi and extensive experience in commercial, legal, and operational matters across various sectors, including construction, finance, and banking.

After pursuing a law degree, Fatima became a certified independent arbitrator and commercial mediator. She is a Chartered Arbitrator of the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators (CIArb), a member and Chartered Facilities Management Surveyor of the Royal Institute of Chartered Surveyors (RICS), and a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Procurement and Supply Chain (CIPS). Fatima is a highly respected advisor in the ADR, legal, and governance fields and holds many posts with national and international organisations.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2203268/Fatima_Balfaqeeh.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/balfaqeeh-advocates--legal-consultancy-launches-in-the-uae-301919506.html