

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Melrose Industries PLC (MRO.L) posted a first-half loss before tax from continuing operations of 62 million pounds compared to a loss of 314 million pounds, prior year. Loss per share from continuing operations was 3.0 pence compared to a loss of 16.8 pence. Adjusted profit before tax from continuing operations increased to 134 million pounds from 9 million ponds, last year. Adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations was 7.5 pence compared to 0.2 pence.



First half revenue increased to 1.63 billion pounds from 1.36 billion pounds, last year.



For full year 2023, the Group now projects revenue of between 3.35 billion pounds and 3.45 billion pounds.



The Board has declared an interim dividend of 1.5 pence per share, which will be paid on 20 October 2023 to shareholders on the register at the close of business on 15 September 2023.



